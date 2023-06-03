Partick Thistle's "Premiership squad" is ready to return to Scotland's top-flight, says manager Kris Doolan.

The Firhill club hold a 2-0 lead over Ross County in the Premiership play-off final, and go to the Highlands on Sunday aiming to end five years outside Scotland's top tier.

And Doolan is confident his side have what it takes to "get the job done".

"You look in their eyes, they are desperate to be in the Premiership," he said.

"To me it is a Premiership squad and we have managed to find a shape and a style of play that suits us.

"We play to our strengths but ultimately there are guys in there who have played hundreds of games at Premiership level.

"It is not as if we are a young side who are wet behind the ears, we don't understand what the games are all about. They know how to get through games."

Aidan Fitzpatrick and Brian Graham scored before the break at Firhill with Ross County's Dylan Smith also sent off for a clumsy challenge.

Malky Mackay said post match his half-time team talk consisted of just trying to keep the deficit at two for Sunday's second leg, but the County manager says there will be little hangover from his players as they try and preserve their top-flight status.

"At the end of the game I had 10-15 minutes with them and I spoke about getting their disappointment out (of) the way just now," he said.

"I want them focused on recovering and nothing else but going out there with a positive mindset on Sunday afternoon.

"It is half-time. We are 2-0 down with 90 minutes to go. The only thing that will be on their minds is going out there to beat Partick Thistle."

What does history tell us?

Doolan has bad memories of the Premiership Play-off final having been in the Thistle side that lost home and away to Championship runners-up Livingston in 2018 to end their previous five-year stay.

Thistle have not been back in the top flight since and, having finished also fourth last season, lost both legs of last season's quarter-final to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

County too dropped to the second tier in 2018, having finished in the automatic relegation spot below Thistle. They bounced back, though, the following season as champions - just as they did when making their first appearance in the top flight six years earlier.

In the eight previous Premiership finals, three second-tier sides have won out.