Match ends, Benfica 3, Santa Clara 0.
Benfica won the Portuguese Primeira Liga title for the first time since 2018-19 thanks to a 3-0 win over Santa Clara on the final day.
Defeat would have opened the door for Porto but goals from Goncalo Ramos, Rafa Silva and Alex Grimaldo got Roger Schmidt's side over the line.
It is a Portuguese record 38th title.
Benfica finish the season with only four defeats in all competitions, with three of them coming in the space of nine days in April.
Line-ups
Benfica
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99VlachodimosSubstituted forJumpe Soaresat 88'minutes
- 6BahSubstituted forMoraes Júniorat 72'minutes
- 30Otamendi
- 91Rodrigues da Silva
- 3GrimaldoBooked at 61mins
- 87Gonçalves Neves
- 61Morris LuísSubstituted forLima Silva Machadoat 73'minutes
- 20João Mário
- 27Fernandes Ferreira da SilvaSubstituted forNeres Camposat 68'minutes
- 8Aursnes
- 88Gonçalo RamosSubstituted forMusaat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Moraes Júnior
- 4Veríssimo da Silva
- 7Neres Campos
- 19Tengstedt
- 21Schjelderup
- 22Lima Silva Machado
- 23Ristic
- 24Jumpe Soares
- 33Musa
Santa Clara
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Batista de Souza
- 95SagnaSubstituted fordos Santos Cabralat 74'minutes
- 2Nogueira de Paula
- 44Assis GoncalvesSubstituted forFerreira Godinhoat 84'minutes
- 32Nunes Fagundes de Araújo
- 6Cavaco JordãoSubstituted forde Amorim Filhoat 83'minutes
- 20dos Santos da SilvaBooked at 90mins
- 10Oliveira António
- 19Pereira Soares AlmeidaSubstituted forMisaoat 45'minutes
- 21Pinto LopesSubstituted forde Souza Limaat 74'minutes
- 39Barcelos da Silva
Substitutes
- 7de Souza Lima
- 9Tagawa
- 13dos Santos Cabral
- 16Rodrigues Cabral
- 37de Amorim Filho
- 40Misao
- 43Ferreira Godinho
- 74Díaz
- 80Bobsin Pereira
- Referee:
- Rui Costa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benfica 3, Santa Clara 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adriano (Santa Clara) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Calila with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Morato.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Diogo Calila (Santa Clara) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Allano.
Booking
Adriano (Santa Clara) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
João Neves (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adriano (Santa Clara).
Post update
Petar Musa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paulo (Santa Clara).
Post update
Morato (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rildo (Santa Clara).
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Samuel Soares replaces Odysseas Vlachodimos.
Post update
Chiquinho (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Paulo (Santa Clara).
Post update
João Neves (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Rildo (Santa Clara).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ricardinho (Santa Clara) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Allano with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Santa Clara. Paulo replaces Ítalo.
Substitution
Substitution, Santa Clara. Rildo replaces Bruno Jordão.
