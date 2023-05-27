Close menu
Portuguese Primeira Liga
BenficaBenfica3Santa ClaraSanta Clara0

Benfica 3-0 Santa Clara: Roger Schmidt's side seal Portuguese title

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments12

Roger Schmidt
Roger Schmidt won his second league title as a coach, after the Austrian Bundesliga with Salzburg in 2014

Benfica won the Portuguese Primeira Liga title for the first time since 2018-19 thanks to a 3-0 win over Santa Clara on the final day.

Defeat would have opened the door for Porto but goals from Goncalo Ramos, Rafa Silva and Alex Grimaldo got Roger Schmidt's side over the line.

It is a Portuguese record 38th title.

Benfica finish the season with only four defeats in all competitions, with three of them coming in the space of nine days in April.

Line-ups

Benfica

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99VlachodimosSubstituted forJumpe Soaresat 88'minutes
  • 6BahSubstituted forMoraes Júniorat 72'minutes
  • 30Otamendi
  • 91Rodrigues da Silva
  • 3GrimaldoBooked at 61mins
  • 87Gonçalves Neves
  • 61Morris LuísSubstituted forLima Silva Machadoat 73'minutes
  • 20João Mário
  • 27Fernandes Ferreira da SilvaSubstituted forNeres Camposat 68'minutes
  • 8Aursnes
  • 88Gonçalo RamosSubstituted forMusaat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Moraes Júnior
  • 4Veríssimo da Silva
  • 7Neres Campos
  • 19Tengstedt
  • 21Schjelderup
  • 22Lima Silva Machado
  • 23Ristic
  • 24Jumpe Soares
  • 33Musa

Santa Clara

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Batista de Souza
  • 95SagnaSubstituted fordos Santos Cabralat 74'minutes
  • 2Nogueira de Paula
  • 44Assis GoncalvesSubstituted forFerreira Godinhoat 84'minutes
  • 32Nunes Fagundes de Araújo
  • 6Cavaco JordãoSubstituted forde Amorim Filhoat 83'minutes
  • 20dos Santos da SilvaBooked at 90mins
  • 10Oliveira António
  • 19Pereira Soares AlmeidaSubstituted forMisaoat 45'minutes
  • 21Pinto LopesSubstituted forde Souza Limaat 74'minutes
  • 39Barcelos da Silva

Substitutes

  • 7de Souza Lima
  • 9Tagawa
  • 13dos Santos Cabral
  • 16Rodrigues Cabral
  • 37de Amorim Filho
  • 40Misao
  • 43Ferreira Godinho
  • 74Díaz
  • 80Bobsin Pereira
Referee:
Rui Costa

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamSanta Clara
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Benfica 3, Santa Clara 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Benfica 3, Santa Clara 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adriano (Santa Clara) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Calila with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Santa Clara. Conceded by Morato.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Diogo Calila (Santa Clara) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Allano.

  6. Booking

    Adriano (Santa Clara) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    João Neves (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Adriano (Santa Clara).

  9. Post update

    Petar Musa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Paulo (Santa Clara).

  11. Post update

    Morato (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rildo (Santa Clara).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Samuel Soares replaces Odysseas Vlachodimos.

  14. Post update

    Chiquinho (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Paulo (Santa Clara).

  16. Post update

    João Neves (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rildo (Santa Clara).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ricardinho (Santa Clara) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Allano with a cross.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Santa Clara. Paulo replaces Ítalo.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Santa Clara. Rildo replaces Bruno Jordão.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by michael5698, today at 21:25

    Congratulations to Benfica from Celtic. We hate Porto.

    • Reply posted by Neil Hill, today at 21:58

      Neil Hill replied:
      Not more sectarian nonsense from you lot I hope!

  • Comment posted by Glark Cable, today at 21:11

    Soft spot for Porto- beautiful place, wonderful club (the best stadium tour+museum in Europe imo). To win 27/34 games and not win the title is ridiculously unlucky. If Mehdi Taremi was a few years younger there’s no doubt he’d be wanted by all the best European clubs. Much better than the overrated Osimhen who clubs will fall over face first trying to sign

  • Comment posted by stranger, today at 20:59

    NO ONE CARES...

  • Comment posted by Kenny Spellit, today at 20:45

    Well done, Roger Schmidt! Great manager.

    • Reply posted by alyred, today at 21:08

      alyred replied:
      Now Tottenham will approach him

  • Comment posted by LondonIsBlue not Red, today at 20:45

    At least Enzo will get a medal, he can show it to his fellow dross mates at Chelsea , so they can step up next season

    • Reply posted by hopra fyi, today at 20:46

      hopra fyi replied:
      no lies that one

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th May 2023

  • BenficaBenfica3Santa ClaraSanta Clara0
  • Gil VicenteGil Vicente1Casa Pia ACCasa Pia AC0
  • ChavesChaves1BoavistaBoavista4
  • Estoril PraiaEstoril Praia3MarítimoMarítimo1
  • FC PortoFC Porto3Vitória GuimarãesVitória Guimarães0
  • PortimonensePortimonense0AroucaArouca2
  • Sporting BragaSporting Braga3Paços de FerreiraPaços de Ferreira0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica34283382206287
2FC Porto34274373225185
3Sporting Braga34253675304578
4Sporting34235671323974
5Arouca34159103637-154
6Vitória Guimarães34165133439-553
7Chaves341210123540-546
8FC Famalicão34135163947-844
9Boavista34128144354-1144
10Casa Pia AC34118153140-941
11Vizela34117163438-440
12Rio Ave341010143643-740
13Gil Vicente34107173241-937
14Estoril Praia34105193349-1635
15Portimonense34104202548-2334
16Marítimo3475223263-3126
17Paços de Ferreira3465232662-3623
18Santa Clara3457222658-3222
View full Portuguese Primeira Liga table

Top Stories