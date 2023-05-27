Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Jim Goodwin greeted Dundee United fans following Wednesday's defeat by Kilmarnock

Jim Goodwin has signed a two-year contract to remain manager of Scottish Premiership bottom club Dundee United.

Goodwin, 41, took over from Liam Fox at Tannadice in March and has won three of his 11 matches in charge. The Irishman started the season as Aberdeen boss but was sacked in January after successive defeats by Hearts, Darvel and Hibs.

On Sunday, United need to beat Motherwell and hope Ross County lose at Kilmarnock to avoid automatic relegation. County possess an eight-goal advantage over the Tangerines.

Goodwin previously managed Alloa Athletic and St Mirren, clubs he also played for after starting at Celtic and turning out for for a handful of English clubs and Hamilton Academical.

"This is a terrific football club with a great history and there are a lot of things to be positive about, albeit we've had a difficult season," said external-link the manager.

"It is now my job to make the necessary changes to ensure the club improves and moves forward in the right manner. Every decision I make during my time at Dundee United will be in the best interests of the club.

"Recruitment is pivotal at any football club. I recognise where the weaknesses have been this season and understand the key areas we need to improve and strengthen in the summer. I think that's something for the supporters to look forward to."

Should Dundee United be relegated on Sunday, they will return to the Scottish Championship after three years in the top flight.

And United say Goodwin "is now tasked with the exciting challenge of revitalising the football department ahead of the 2023-24 campaign".

"Prior to his recent arrival at Tannadice, the Irishman has led Alloa Athletic to promotion via the Championship Play-Offs and steered St Mirren deep into domestic cup competitions in successive seasons," the club added.

"Furthermore, throughout his stint with Aberdeen, he oversaw the construction of a squad which finished third in the Scottish Premiership."