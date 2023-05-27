Close menu
French Ligue 1
StrasbourgStrasbourg0PSGParis Saint Germain0

Strasbourg v Paris Saint Germain

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Strasbourg

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Sels
  • 2Dagba
  • 29Doukouré
  • 22Nyamsi
  • 5Perrin
  • 32Guilbert
  • 19DiarraBooked at 23mins
  • 27Sissoko
  • 8Sanson
  • 17Bellegarde
  • 20Diallo

Substitutes

  • 3Delaine
  • 6Aholou
  • 9Gameiro
  • 11Liénard
  • 12Mothiba
  • 14Prcic
  • 18Suzuki
  • 40Risser
  • 77Sobol

PSG

Formation 3-5-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 15Danilo
  • 4Ramos
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 17VitinhaBooked at 6mins
  • 6Verratti
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 14Bernat
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 28Soler
  • 29Pembélé
  • 34Nhaga
  • 35Gharbi
  • 39Lamy
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamStrasbourgAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home5
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg).

  3. Booking

    Habib Diarra (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Habib Diarra (Strasbourg).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Perrin (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerzino Nyamsi.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Post update

    Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Morgan Sanson (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Habib Diarra.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Morgan Sanson (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ibrahima Sissoko.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Gerzino Nyamsi (Strasbourg).

  17. Booking

    Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Habib Diarra (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th May 2023

  • StrasbourgStrasbourg0PSGParis Saint Germain0
  • AngersAngers0TroyesTroyes1
  • ClermontClermont0LorientLorient0
  • LensLens2AjaccioAjaccio0
  • LilleLille0NantesNantes1
  • LyonLyon2ReimsReims0
  • MarseilleMarseille0BrestBrest0
  • MontpellierMontpellier2NiceNice0
  • RennesRennes0MonacoMonaco0
  • ToulouseToulouse0AuxerreAuxerre1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG37274686365085
2Lens37249464283681
3Marseille37228766372974
4Monaco37199969541566
5Rennes371961265382763
6Lille371891062431963
7Lyon371881163441962
8Clermont37159134047-754
9Lorient371411125050053
10Nice371313114236652
11Reims371215104441351
12Montpellier37155176258450
13Toulouse37128174856-844
14Brest371012154151-1042
15Strasbourg37913154956-740
16Auxerre37910183459-2537
17Nantes37715153653-1736
18Troyes37511214478-3426
19Ajaccio3765262273-5123
20Angers3736283180-4915
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories