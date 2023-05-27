Strasbourg v Paris Saint Germain

Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Strasbourg
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Sels
- 2Dagba
- 29Doukouré
- 22Nyamsi
- 5Perrin
- 32Guilbert
- 19DiarraBooked at 23mins
- 27Sissoko
- 8Sanson
- 17Bellegarde
- 20Diallo
Substitutes
- 3Delaine
- 6Aholou
- 9Gameiro
- 11Liénard
- 12Mothiba
- 14Prcic
- 18Suzuki
- 40Risser
- 77Sobol
PSG
Formation 3-5-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 15Danilo
- 4Ramos
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 17VitinhaBooked at 6mins
- 6Verratti
- 18Renato Sanches
- 14Bernat
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 16Rico
- 28Soler
- 29Pembélé
- 34Nhaga
- 35Gharbi
- 39Lamy
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg).
Habib Diarra (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Habib Diarra (Strasbourg).
Attempt missed. Lucas Perrin (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Attempt saved. Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerzino Nyamsi.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).
Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Morgan Sanson (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Habib Diarra.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Morgan Sanson (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ibrahima Sissoko.
Attempt missed. Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.
Hand ball by Gerzino Nyamsi (Strasbourg).
Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain).
Habib Diarra (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.