Spanish La Liga
SevillaSevilla1Real MadridReal Madrid1

Sevilla v Real Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 2Montiel
  • 6Gudelj
  • 4Rekik
  • 19Acuña
  • 43Bueno Sebastián
  • 10Rakitic
  • 17Lamela
  • 24Gómez
  • 25Gil
  • 12Mir

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 3Alex Telles
  • 5Ocampos
  • 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
  • 8Jordán
  • 9JM Corona
  • 14Nianzou
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 21Torres
  • 22Badé
  • 23do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 36Árbol

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezBooked at 33mins
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 8Kroos
  • 15Valverde
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 19Ceballos

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 12Camavinga
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 39Rodríguez
  • 44González
Referee:
César Soto Grado

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sevilla 1, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Post update

    Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.

  5. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).

  7. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).

  9. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Erik Lamela (Sevilla).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erik Lamela (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Papu Gómez with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Manu Bueno.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Erik Lamela (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla).

  17. Post update

    Erik Lamela (Sevilla) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Gonzalo Montiel with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Papu Gómez (Sevilla).

  20. Booking

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

