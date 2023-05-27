Sevilla v Real Madrid

First Half ends, Sevilla 1, Real Madrid 1.
Line-ups
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 2Montiel
- 6Gudelj
- 4Rekik
- 19Acuña
- 43Bueno Sebastián
- 10Rakitic
- 17Lamela
- 24Gómez
- 25Gil
- 12Mir
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 3Alex Telles
- 5Ocampos
- 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
- 8Jordán
- 9JM Corona
- 14Nianzou
- 15En-Nesyri
- 21Torres
- 22Badé
- 23do Nascimento Teixeira
- 36Árbol
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezBooked at 33mins
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 18Tchouaméni
- 8Kroos
- 15Valverde
- 21Rodrygo
- 19Ceballos
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 12Camavinga
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 22Rüdiger
- 39Rodríguez
- 44González
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rafa Mir (Sevilla).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Erik Lamela (Sevilla).
Attempt missed. Erik Lamela (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Papu Gómez with a cross.
Attempt missed. Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Manu Bueno.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Erik Lamela (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla).
Erik Lamela (Sevilla) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Gonzalo Montiel with a headed pass.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Papu Gómez (Sevilla).
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.