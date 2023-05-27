Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Dan Scarr joined Argyle from Walsall for an undisclosed fee in July 2021

Defender Dan Scarr has signed a new two-year contract with League One champions Plymouth Argyle.

The 28-year-old, whose deal was set to expire at the end of the season, made a total of 36 appearances as the Pilgrims ensured a return to the second tier for the first time since 2010.

Boss Steven Schumacher described Scarr as "integral" to their plans.