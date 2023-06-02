Lucy Bronze, who won the last of her three Women's Champions League titles when Lyon beat Wolfsburg in 2020, is aiming to become the first English player to win the title with two different clubs

Women's Champions League final - Barcelona v Wolfsburg Date: Saturday, 3 June Venue: PSV Stadium, Eindhoven Kick-off: 15:00 BST

England and Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze is as "excited" to play in her fourth Women's Champions League final as she was the first time she reached the European showpiece.

The 31-year-old's Barcelona side will face two-time winners Wolfsburg in the final on Saturday in Eindhoven.

Bronze has been passed fit to play following knee surgery in April.

"It's something that's pretty exciting because it gives you a different motivation," she said.

Bronze previously won the Champions League with French side Lyon for three straight years between 2018 and 2020.

"People say 'you've won it three times', but I won it with a very different team at a different time in my career," she told the BBC's World Service.

"I had to change teams, adapt again, get to a final again, so it is a little bit different.

"I'm as excited for this game as I was for my very first final with Lyon. I'm quite proud of the fact that I've been capable of making the final five years ago and then later on in my career I've managed to do it again.

"It's something I'm really happy about but I'm not too fussed whether it's [with] two, or three or five different teams, it doesn't matter. I just want to win the final with whichever team I'm playing for."

Barca 'mentality has changed'

Lucy Bronze (right) has already won the league title and the Spanish Super Cup since moving to Barcelona

Bronze, along with Lionesses team-mate Keira Walsh, joined the Spanish league champions last summer from Manchester City.

Barcelona are looking to regain their Champions League title at a sold-out PSV Stadium, having lost their crown to Lyon last year.

It is their third final in a row and fourth in five seasons, although their only success came in their 2021 victory over Chelsea. Bronze was part of the Lyon side that beat them in the 2019 final, but believes Barcelona are a very different team now.

"Although there were a lot of similar players playing for Barcelona as what there are now, the lack of experience they had going into that game compared to the experience the Lyon team had was probably the most noticeable thing," she added.

"That's the one thing Barcelona have improved on the most.

"They have always been talented technically and tactically - you've seen that with how Spain play and how Barcelona have always played. But the experiences they have had now across Champions Leagues, I think this team is quite different mentality-wise to that team I faced in 2019.

"Lyon had the upper hand over every single team in Europe in terms of mentality at that time because they were serial winners. But now things are changing and more teams are competing and growing that mentality and Barcelona are obviously one of them."

Barcelona, who beat Chelsea to reach the final, have a full squad to choose from, with captain and Ballon d'Or holder Alexia Putellas declaring herself fit to start following her recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

'Popp one of the best in the world'

Germany captain Alexandra Popp, who helped her side win the DFB cup earlier this season, is aiming to win the Women's Champions League for a fourth time

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are looking for a third crown, but have not been successful since 2014. They overcame Arsenal 5-4 on aggregate in the semi-finals, but have just lost their domestic title to Bayern Munich.

The German side also have the chance to avenge three defeats in finals since their last win nine years ago, all of which came against Lyon.

Bronze is well aware of Wolfsburg's threat and particularly their Germany captain Alexandra Popp. She previously won the Champions League title with Wolfsburg, in 2013 and 2014, and also Duisburg in 2009.

"For both Germany and Wolfsburg, she is their talismanic player," added Bronze.

"The one that shows up in the big games and the big moments, leads by example, leads the team and has that mentality.

"Over the past three, four, five years she has been one of the best players in the world, but has probably been overlooked a little bit because she plays in Germany.

"If she played in another country or won the Champions League more, her name would be on the top of a lot of lists for best player in the world."

What else to look out for?

Welsh referee Cheryl Foster will officiate the final, having also been selected for this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Foster, who was capped 63 times as a player by Wales, has officiated three games in this year's competition. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will also be in use in the final.

The match is the first Women's Champions League final to sell out since 2010. More than 34,000 tickets have been sold, which would also be a new national record for a women's match in the Netherlands.