Jefferson Lerma played for Bournemouth in a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on 13 May

Jefferson Lerma is set to join Crystal Palace on a free transfer when his deal at Bournemouth expires in the summer.

The 28-year-old Colombia midfielder has missed just one league match this season, helping Gary O'Neil's side comfortably avoid relegation.

He signed in 2018 from Levante for a fee in the region of Â£25m.

Crystal Palace will lose two key midfielders - captain Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur - when their deals also expire at the end of the season.

Lerma has a wealth of Premier League and international experience - he has scored 12 goals in 99 top-flight appearances for Bournemouth, playing 183 games for the Cherries, plus one goal in 33 games for Colombia.

It is not yet clear who will be in charge at Selhurst Park next season, with manager Roy Hodgson saying on Friday that he expects to step down when his short-term deal finishes at the end of the campaign.

Hodgson, 75, was appointed in March following the sacking of Patrick Vieira with the Eagles just three points above the relegation zone. They are now 13 points clear in 11th place with one match of the season remaining - at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are 15th, eight points above the bottom three, with a final game at relegation-threatened Everton.