Graham Alexander won 40 caps for Scotland during his playing career

MK Dons have appointed former Motherwell boss Graham Alexander as their new head coach.

The 51-year-old replaces Mark Jackson, who was sacked following the club's relegation from League One.

The former Scotland international defender guided Motherwell to a place in the Europa Conference League in 2021-22, but left last summer.

Alexander told the Dons' website external-link he was grateful for a "fantastic opportunity" at a club with "great potential".

"Coming off the back of a difficult time, I fully understand what the supporters will want and expect from their team," he added.

"We want them to be able to look forward with positivity and belief. For all of us, nothing gets better than winning on a Saturday and we will work every single minute to give the MK Dons supporters a team that can be successful.

Alexander, who is joined at Stadium: MK by assistant head coach Chris Lucketti, added: "I am a head coach who is adaptable in my approach. It's the players who go out onto the pitch and win games so it's about analysing what they are best at and creating a framework which allows them to flourish.

"Ultimately, though, I've always set my teams out to score goals - without doubt that's something we'll be looking to bring to this job."

Alexander made more than 1,000 professional appearances during a playing career with Scunthorpe United, Luton Town, Burnley and Preston North End and has also managed Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe and Salford City.

Lucketti is a former defender who played more than 600 career games and has worked with Alexander in all his managerial roles.

Dons chairman Pete Winkelman said the new managerial team "ticked all the boxes".

"This is a start of a new chapter for us," he added. "Graham brings with him the football experience and success, both as a player and as a manager, that we demanded of our next head coach.

"He knows exactly how he is finding us and is fully aware of the task in hand. We, as a club, will give him every bit of support we can and I have no doubt that our supporters will do the same."

Mk Dons reached the League One play-offs under Liam Manning in 2022 before losing to Wycombe.

But following just one win in 11, and with the Dons next to bottom of the table, Manning was sacked in December after 16 months in charge - and Jackson's reign only lasted five months.