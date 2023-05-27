Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Steven MacLean, right, took over from Callum Davidson in April

Steven MacLean has been named St Johnstone manager on a permanent basis after signing a three-year contract.

The former Perth striker took over in interim charge in April, replacing Callum Davidson.

St Johnstone had won just two games in 2023 at that stage with a relegation fight looming, but have since only lost one game under MacLean to secure safety.

"St Johnstone has a very special place in my heart," said the 40-year-old external-link .

"We have secured our SPFL Premiership status and that was my immediate goal.

"But the work for next season starts now and I will be giving my all to be a successful St Johnstone manager."

Davidson won the cup double with the McDiarmid Park club in 2020-21 in their greatest-ever season, however Davidson's team only survived last season via the Premiership play-offs.

Another tough campaign followed this term, culminating in the manager's exit last month.

MacLean spent six years in the blue of St Johnstone until 2018.

"I've known him for many years and I always had him down as a leader," said St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown.

"As interim manager, he hit his targets very quickly and it became abundantly clear that he was the man I wanted to lead us on a permanent basis.

"He totally gets St Johnstone from top to bottom and has an excellent rapport with our supporters. We all believe good times are ahead for our club."