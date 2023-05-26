Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to bring on-loan midfielder Leighton Clarkson back from Liverpool next season. (Press & Journal external-link , subscription required)

Former Rangers hero Graeme Souness says he would "think very seriously" about a new role at Ibrox after meeting with chief executive James Bisgrove. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Manager Jim Goodwin looks set to be given the chance to get Dundee United back into the Premiership at the first-time of asking. (Daily Record) external-link

Sacking Jack Ross so early in the season was a mistake, as was failing to find a new goalkeeper in January, says former Scotland striker Kris Boyd as he slams the goings on at Dundee United. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hearts' interim manager Steven Naismith says Sky Sports' coverage of Scottish football is "not good enough" after their decision not to broadcast Saturday's Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Ayr United boss Lee Bullen has batted away rumours that Dundee are targeting him to replace Gary Bowyer at Dens Park. (Daily Record) external-link

Jurgen Klopp calls Ben Doak a "special boy" and "super promising" in the Liverpool manager's latest praise of the Scottish teenager. (Football Scotland) external-link

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has vowed to continue his efforts against the "regrettable" ban of alcohol at matches. (Glasgow Times) external-link