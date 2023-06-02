Celtic v Inverness CT - your Scottish Cup final guide

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 3 June Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, BBC Scotland & BBC iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal, BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Sounds, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

With one team chasing a domestic treble and the other aiming for an almighty shock, Saturday's Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle has several angles of intrigue.

And one fascinating element is whether the Hampden showpiece will bring an end to Ange Postecoglou's Celtic tenure, with the Australian being heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Postecoglou has done his best not to be drawn on the issue but, one way or another, Saturday's game will make headlines.

Celtic have the League Cup and Premiership trophies already in the cabinet and victory on Saturday could bring the club their fifth treble in six years and eighth overall.

But Inverness have ambitions too, with Billy Dodds' side trying to secure their second Scottish Cup in eight years and repeat previous cup feats against the Glasgow giants.

Postecoglou targets the one that got away

Celtic and Postecoglou were bidding for a domestic clean sweep last season until Rangers triumphed in extra time of the Old Firm semi-final. But defeating Rangers in the last four has given Celtic the chance to go one better this season.

The League Cup was retained in February, with the Premiership title secured three months later.

As things stand, Celtic and Rangers have each won the treble seven times. Celtic can nudge themselves in front with victory on Saturday and further increase their national record of 40 Scottish Cups.

It would also be Celtic's 115th major domestic honour.

Can Super Caley go ballistic again?

Inverness Caledonian Thistle, a relative newcomer to the Scottish game having been instituted by the union of two clubs in 1994, have become synonymous with Scottish Cup surprises in their short history.

Their first big statement came in 2000 when they won 3-1 at Celtic Park, a result that ultimately cost John Barnes his job as Celtic manager.

Three years later, they defeated Martin O'Neill's Uefa Cup final-bound Celtic 1-0 in the Highlands.

And, in 2015, it was Inverness who quashed Celtic's hopes of a domestic treble with a 3-2 semi-final win en route to winning their first major trophy.

The odds, though, are heavily stacked against Dodds' Championship side. The huge disparity in resources makes Saturday's contest a David v Goliath fixture.

Furthermore, Inverness missed out on promotion this season and have not played a competitive game since 5 May.

But, as Dodds himself attests, cup games can be somewhat miraculous.

What they said

Celtic defender Alistair Johnston: "I know the extraordinary has become ordinary a little bit at this club with how many trophies they have lifted over the past decade. But still, for guys like myself, this would be my third ever trophy.

"I am just really excited to be in a position where I could potentially be walking out of here after six months with a treble.

"That is more than I could have asked for, but when I came in those were the expectations, that was what was put on me - it's trophies or nothing."

Inverness CT manager Billy Dodds: "We're going to need a bit of luck and top-notch performances from my players.

"This competition's all about miracles and they do happen. We're going there with the mindset we can win the game."

Inverness CT defender Danny Devine: "There's nothing like experience. Having played in these big games in the past definitely helps, in the lead-up to it and managing the nerves and stuff like that.

"We've got quite a young squad with a few local boys and it's good for them to pick our brains and find out little bits and bobs of what it's like on the day. It's good for us to be there if we can help them in any way."

Team news

Top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi is hopeful of being fit for Celtic, while Sead Haksabanovic and Johnston are available following knocks but Aaron Mooy misses out with a back complaint.

Long-term absentees Shane Sutherland and Tom Walsh are the only players Inverness have unavailable.

Match stats

Saturday will be Celtic and Inverness CT's first meeting in any competitions since 2017, when Celtic won 4-0 in a league game

Inverness have not beaten Celtic since their 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Ronny Deila's side

Inverness have beaten Celtic in three of the clubs' seven Scottish Cup encounters

Celtic last lost in a Scottish Cup final in the 2001-02 competition, when Rangers triumphed 3-2

Ten of the 23 Scottish Cups available to win so far in the 21st Century have been won by Celtic