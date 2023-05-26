Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Niall Ennis helped Plymouth win promotion from League One but will not play for them in the Championship

Niall Ennis has joined Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer after rejecting a new contract at Plymouth Argyle.

The 24-year-old forward has agreed a four-year deal at Ewood Park with the option of a further year.

He played a key role in Plymouth's promotion to the Championship this season, scoring 14 goals for the Pilgrims, who won the League One title.

"Niall played a big part in our success last season," Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher told his club's website. external-link

"We offered him a contract which we felt was fair but understand that he wants to pursue a new opportunity with Blackburn."

Ennis started his career at Wolves and had loan spells at Shrewsbury, Doncaster and Burton before joining Plymouth in January 2021.

He scored a total of 22 goals in 87 league appearances for Argyle.

