Jean-Philippe Gbamin has played only eight games for Everton

Jean-Philippe Gbamin wants to leave Everton and end his "nightmare" at the club, according to the player's agent.

The Toffees signed the midfielder from Mainz for £25m in 2019, but his spell has been wrecked by lengthy injuries.

The 27-year-old has played only eight games, including six in the Premier League, and is currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

Gbamin still has one year left on his deal at Goodison Park but the player "doesn't want to come back to Everton".

Agent Bernard Collignon told BBC Sport: "We will have to find another project for him. I am the one who chose Everton for him because it would have been a stepping stone to move on elsewhere.

"There was interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and even Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign him for Liverpool six months before but now Jean-Philippe wants to go back to Germany."

Ivory Coast international Gbamin was signed as a replacement for Idrissa Gueye, who had joined Paris St-Germain for £30m, but broke down in training after just two games and had to undergo surgery on a thigh injury.

Former manager Marco Silva admitted external-link his debut off the bench in the opening game of the 2019-20 season against Crystal Palace may have come too soon, after featuring at the Africa Cup of Nations in the summer and only having one week of pre-season.

Everton physio Adam Newall said Gbamin had to be "reined in" at times during the rehabilitation of the issue that kept him out for nine months.

He then suffered an Achilles injury in May 2020, which kept him out for a further 11 months.

Having been out for 597 days, there was more despair following his third Everton appearance in April 2021, sustaining a knee contact injury in training which ruled him out of the remainder of the campaign.

He played five league and cup games for Everton between August 2021 and January 2022, before spending the rest of the season on loan at CSKA Moscow and has featured 22 times for Trabzonspor this term.

"It is unbelievable what has happened at Everton," added Collignon. "Jean-Philippe is so disappointed with everything that has happened and how things have not worked out for him.

"The reason he suffered his initial injury was because he was not fit. That is why he got injured. They had to give him time and not rush him back into action.

"The club should have let him play in reserve games to achieve full fitness and also to gain confidence so that he would be ready for the intensity of the Premier League."

