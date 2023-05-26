Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United are on the brink of relegation following four successive defeats

Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren is "not going to walk away" and is "determined to put things right", says manager Jim Goodwin.

The Tannadice club are all but relegated going in to their final Premiership game of the season at Motherwell on Sunday.

"It is a disappointing moment but it gives the club the opportunity to hit that reset button and to do things differently going forward," said Goodwin, who took charge in early March.

A 3-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Kilmarnock on Wednesday left United three points adrift of second bottom Ross County and eight goals worse off than the Dingwall side.

Goodwin talked with Ogren after the loss and says the American owner remains fully committed to the cause.

"I spent hours with him yesterday, just giving him my overview on what I have experienced," said the manager, who is soon out of contract.

"He has made a hell of an investment financially, from his own personal wealth. Whatever the outcome is on Sunday, he is fully behind supporting the club.

"You've got an ambitious chairman who is used to success in his own personal life and is not going to walk away. He is determined to put things right from his own point of view, but also for the fans.

"A lot of mistakes have been made. I think there have been a lot of learnings in my short time here but for the people who have been here longer term, I think they recognise that things need to be done differently."

The former St Mirren and Aberdeen boss is not sure if he will be given the opportunity to stay on.

"Nothing has been decided with regards to my long term future," he added.

"I have loved my time at the club, there are some fantastic people here behind the scenes doing some great things. Unfortunately, a club is always going to be recognised for what happens on the pitch, and, as a team, we haven't been good enough. That means all the other good things going on have been brushed under the carpet.

"On Sunday we play for personal pride, give a good account of ourselves and try to finish the season on a positive note."