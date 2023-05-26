Last updated on .From the section Irish

Caitlin McGuinness was on target twice for Cliftonville in their 3-0 win over Lisburn Ladies

Cliftonville defeated Lisburn Ladies 3-0 to make it six wins from six games as they go level on points with Glentoran at the top of the Women's Premiership.

Two goals from Northern Ireland international Caitlin McGuinness helped the Reds to victory and they just trail the Glens on goal difference.

Linfield stay third, three points behind the pacesetters, after securing a 4-0 win over basement side Larne.

Fifth-placed Sion Swifts eased to a 3-0 victory over Crusaders Strikers.

Cliftonville got off to the perfect start when McGuiness scored in the eighth minute and she grabbed her second of the evening on 23 to bring her tally for the season up to eight.

Hannah Doherty scored what turned out to be the final goal of the game at the Bluebell Stadium one minute before the interval.

At Inver Park, Linfield opened the scoring in the eighth minute after Sienna Leckey steered Jane McMaster's pass from the right-wing goal-bound. Emily Reid then doubled the visitors' lead 11 minutes later.

Shortly after the restart, Carla Devine's strong strike from range found the back of the net, before substitute Rachel Kerr's deflected effort made it 4-0 after 71.

The result means Linfield have lost just one of their opening six games, while the newly promoted Inver Reds are still waiting for their first Premiership points.

Sion Swifts took an early lead at the Melvin Sports Complex when Tasmin McCarter played a free-kick into the path of Teegan Lynch, who fired home from close range.

Cora Chambers netted shortly after to extend the Swifts' advantage.

Chambers was in the thick of the action again for her side's third, this time with an assist as Lauren Haynes netted from her corner midway through the second half.

The result means that both teams are now level on points, but the north Belfast outfit sit fourth thanks to a superior goal difference.