Adrian Viveash (right) was briefly Mark Robins' team-mate at Walsall

Coventry City assistant manager Adrian Viveash has given the Championship play-off finalists a pre-Wembley boost by signing new four-year contract.

Viveash, 53, follows the lead of manager Mark Robins, who signed a four-year deal last week.

Together they make up a four-man team, along with first-team coach Dennis Lawrence and goalkeeper coach Aled Williams.

Viveash joined City in August 2017 to replace Steve Taylor when he fell ill.

"It was after just two or three games that Steve suffered a brain haemorrhage," Robins told BBC CWR.

"On the back of that, I brought in Adi. I knew him from when he played at Walsall and, although we were not close friends as such, I knew how well thought of he was and the reputation he had built up working in the academy at Chelsea.

"Adi has been phenomenal. Absolutely fantastic. But I have a good team and have had great people around me for a long, time and that definitely helps. There are only really the four of us on the grass."

Prior to helping Robins oversee two promotions with the Sky Blues, Viveash was successful at Chelsea.

He guided the London club's youngsters to three consecutive FA Youth Cup finals, working with the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour, Dominic Solanke and Fikayo Tomori.