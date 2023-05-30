Who will Sarina Wiegman name in World Cup squad?

Sarina Wiegman will name her 23-player England squad for the Women's World Cup at 14:00 BST on Wednesday, but with key players ruled out through injury and fitness issues surrounding others, she has some important decisions to make.

Wiegman, who make the announcement at the home of Birmingham grassroots club Boldmere St Michaels FC, will have to make changes to her European Championship-winning squad, with captain Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby definitely out injured, while experienced duo Ellen White and Jill Scott have since retired.

Question marks remain over the fitness of forward Beth Mead and defender Millie Bright. So will Wiegman risk those stalwarts of the team, or will their absence open the door for any new names?

Could any injured players be included?

Millie Bright (left) is expected to return in time but Beth Mead (right) is a major doubt

When Mead ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in November, it was widely assumed the Euro 2022 top scorer's World Cup dream was over.

Wiegman said in March it was unlikely the Arsenal forward would make the squad, but in May Mead said she was "ahead of schedule".

The 28-year-old will not have played in a competitive match for eight months before the World Cup and it would be a huge risk to name her in the squad, even if she completes her rehabilitation, with only 23 places available.

Also a concern is Chelsea defender Bright who has been absent since March, having had surgery on her knee, although her club boss Emma Hayes said she expects her to recover in time.

Bright is England's main centre-back so there is a strong chance she will be selected even if there is a small risk she might not be fully fit for their opening game on 22 July.

Elsewhere, Barcelona right-back Lucy Bronze had keyhole surgery on her knee at the end of April but was expected to be fit within a month.

If her recovery has gone to plan, Bronze will surely be selected as England still have more than a month to prepare for the World Cup.

Manchester City forward Jess Park had to cut short her Everton loan spell in May because of a shoulder injury but is expected to be fit, though goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has ruled herself out.

Midfielder Jordan Nobbs went off injured playing for Aston Villa this month but is hopeful of being selected. Yet she has not featured for England at a major tournament since 2017 after struggling with injury, so Wiegman might be cautious of her record.

How likely is a recall for Houghton?

Steph Houghton has 121 England caps but has not played for her country since 2021

Injuries in defence, particularly the absence of captain Williamson because of an ACL injury, have raised questions over whether Manchester City's Steph Houghton should earn a recall.

The former England skipper has not played under Wiegman and was one of those to be dropped from last summer's longlist despite recovering from injury.

Houghton's England career appeared to have ended, but she has had a strong end to the season, playing regularly for City and that could help her case.

With senior players White and Scott having retired, and the experienced Williamson and Kirby absent, Houghton's leadership could be invaluable for England.

In April, Houghton said she still believes she has something to offer the squad but "sometimes no matter what you do, you're not going to please someone".

It is clear she has not been in Wiegman's plans previously, so it would be a big surprise if she was recalled.

Who has played their way into contention?

Bethany England (left) and Hannah Hampton (right) were both part of the Euro 2022 squad

There has been strong competition for places in midfield in the absence of Kirby and Scott this year.

Manchester United captain Katie Zelem played a pivotal role for her club, finishing runner-up in both the Women's Super League (WSL) and Women's FA Cup, and ending the season in strong form.

That could help her case for selection having been on the fringes for most of Wiegman's tenure.

Another player in strong contention is Manchester City midfielder Laura Coombs. After being recalled by England in February for the first time since 2015, she has stayed in the squad and performed well.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was left out of the squad for eight months after the Euros for "personal reasons", but she has been in terrific form this year and returned to the England set-up in March.

With MacIver's injury, Hampton will be extremely confident of selection alongside Manchester City's Ellie Roebuck and Manchester United's Mary Earps.

Perhaps one of the biggest decisions for Wiegman is whether to select Tottenham striker Bethany England, who has scored 13 goals since her January move from Chelsea.

She is the second-highest English goalscorer in the WSL this season, behind Aston Villa's Rachel Daly, but has been overlooked by Wiegman since the Euros.

Leaving her out would be a controversial decision, but there is competition for attacking places.

Will any outsiders be considered?

Anna Patten captains the England Under-23s and has been a regular starter for Aston Villa

Wiegman likes consistency - picking the same starting XI throughout the Euros - so it would be a huge surprise if she named an uncapped player in the squad.

Goalkeeper Emily Ramsey has been selected this year but has not featured because of injury, while Manchester United forward Leah Galton, who has been so impressive for her club, said she "remains content" not being involved internationally.

However, one player who would welcome a call-up is defender Anna Patten, who spent this season on loan at Aston Villa where she formed a formidable partnership with Danielle Turner at centre-back.

She has been involved in England's youth teams and could be considered an option with Williamson's injury creating space.

Another player with an outside chance is Manchester United's Hannah Blundell. She has started every game except one at left-back in the WSL this season, and England are extremely short of options in that position.