Interim head coach Steven Naismith insists Hearts are a "much better team" after his seven weeks at the helm.

The 36-year-old opened with a 1-0 defeat at Hibernian last month and the season closes with another Edinburgh derby, this time at Tynecastle.

Naismith aims to improve on a record of two wins, two draws and two defeats as he bids for the job full-time.

"We have a much clearer idea of what we want to do in and out of possession," he said of his period in charge.

"In my opinion, we're a much better team.

"In that respect, we've come a long way. Results have not been perfect, but it's the business end of the season against the best teams, which is as tough a run as you're going to get.

"There have been lots of positives and what we're focused on now is another really good, aggressive performance at home to finish the season off.

"All the reflection can be done after that."

Hearts sacked Robbie Neilson after losing their grip on third place in the Premiership with a run of five defeats in six league games.

"Timing is rarely perfect in football and the timing was not perfect for this opportunity. But I've been learning about coaching for the last 10 years, understanding techniques that work and building that knowledge," explained Naismith.

"Even in the first two weeks the difference in terms of confidence within the squad, to performance levels, to chances created. All these things aren't just happening because of a few words. There's loads of hard work in the background.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it. I think I've been successful in some respects and I believe I can be a good manager."

Hearts need to avoid defeat to remain fourth in the Scottish Premiership, while Hibs must win to leapfrog their opponents on the final weekend.

"I'd be disappointed if it all comes down to one game," said Naismith when asked if he thought victory was necessary to his chances of being offered the position permanently.

"Every derby is a big game.

"There's pressure for everybody involved and we're confident that we can stamp our authority in terms of causing them problems - and we need to defend better than we did in the previous game (Wednesday's 2-2 draw away to Rangers).