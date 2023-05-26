Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Andy Pilley led Fleetwood Town from non-league to League One but has now resigned as chairman after a fraud conviction

Andy Pilley has resigned as Fleetwood Town chairman and club director following his recent conviction for fraud and money laundering.

The 52-year-old was this week found guilty on two counts of fraud and one of money laundering.

Pilley was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month for the offences, none of which relate to the running of the club.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by chief executive Steve Curwood.

Vice-chairman Phil Brown will also step up to join the board as a director.

Fleetwood confirmed in a statement that the club, which went from non-league to League One status under Pilley's ownership, is now up for sale.

The statement read: "The club have this week entered discussions with the EFL in relation to requirements surrounding a change of ownership and control.

"The club would also like to clarify there will be no other changes to the board before the planned change of ownership.

"In the meantime, the club will continue to operate business as usual and will make a further announcement in due course."