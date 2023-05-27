Celtic and Rangers are vying for the new and improved Women's Scottish Cup trophy

Women's Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Rangers Venue : Hampden Park, Glasgow Date : Sunday, 28 May Kick-off : 13:30 BST Coverage : Live on BBC One Scotland & text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

What's the best way to put a gruelling league loss behind you? A Scottish Cup final against your biggest rivals, of course.

There has been no time for Celtic or Rangers to feel sorry for themselves after losing out on the SWPL title to champions Glasgow City last weekend, with history on the horizon this Sunday.

It's the first meeting between the pair in the Women's Scottish Cup final, the first of its kind in the women's game to be held at the national stadium and it's live on BBC One Scotland. So no biggie.

In the green corner, Celtic, aiming to defend their trophy and ensure their campaign isn't trophyless. In the blue corner, Rangers, keen to do the domestic cup double having already secured the League Cup and send departing manager Malky Thomson out on a high.

This is the fifth and final meeting of the fierce foes this season. With two draws and a win a piece, it's perfectly poised. So let's get to it...

'It's our cup. We wish for it to stay in our trophy cabinet'

Celtic endured what manager Fran Alonso described as the "cruellest outcome" in last Sunday's SWPL frantic finale. His side did all they could at Celtic Park, beating Hearts 2-0 in front of another record-breaking crowd of over 15,500, only for a last-gasp City goal at Ibrox to snatch the title away.

The victory secured Champions League football, but it was of little comfort in the immediate aftermath.

However, the Spaniard is encouraging his side to "transfer the disappointment and hurt into aggression, quality and passion".

"These type of 'hard' events either break you or make your stronger and these players have proved to me over our years together that they overcome every barrier, they are a very strong team," he added.

One of Alonso's reliable leaders, is free-scoring centre-half, Caitlin Hayes. With three goals against Rangers already this season, including two carbon-copy headers off her signature pink pre-wrap from corners, she admits she'll "do anything for that cup".

"There's a fire in my belly, and that resonates with all my team-mates," the 28-year-old said.

"It's always nice to have something tangible to celebrate. It's our cup, it's in our trophy cabinet at Celtic Park and that is where we wish for it to stay."

'It's not just a job, it means so much to us'

The Scottish Cup is the only trophy that has evaded Thomson during his tenure as manager of Rangers. Sunday is his last opportunity to complete the set.

The 54-year-old announced earlier this week he would be returning to his academy role at the club following the Scottish Cup final with Rangers failed to defend their first SWPL title.

Thomson, though, is adamant his due departure will leave "no hangover" as his side try to add to the League Cup won back in December.

"Football constantly changes and it is about how you deal with those changes in the moments. Decisions are always made and it's about what's right for the club," he said.

"We have only lost two games in the league in two years, and that's a credit to the girls, the staff and the team. To have that record behind them gives them confidence - they know they are a good team."

One change this season has been the addition of club captain and childhood supporter, Kathryn Hill. In what has been a self-declared "mentally tough" season, the defender is desperate to raise the Scottish Cup above her head and send her "special" manager out singing.

"He always remembers you're a person first and foremost, and then a player," the 28-year-old said.

"He looks after us and I've enjoyed a great relationship with him, so I'm really gutted and shocked. We want to finish on a high for Malky."

Putting the devastation of losing out on the league and Champions League football behind her and her teammates, however, has not been an easy task this week.

"I don't think people realise how hard it is for footballers to switch off and forget on days off," she added. "It might just look like a job to us, but it means so much to us.

"If there is any game to get yourself back into it, though, it's a cup final against Celtic."

The stage is set for history to be made at Hampden once more.