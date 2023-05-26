Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kate Longhurst (left) joined West Ham from Liverpool in 2018

West Ham have confirmed midfielder Kate Longhurst will leave the Women's Super League club at the end of this season.

The 34-year-old has made 181 WSL career appearances - one shy of the league record - with her final Hammers game coming against Tottenham on Saturday.

Having won two league titles with Liverpool, Longhurst joined West Ham in 2018 and reached the FA Cup final in her first season.

"It has been an honour to be a part of West Ham United," she said.

"While I can't hide my sadness at moving on, I am leaving full of pride. I am so proud of my time here and my role in the founding years of a professional women's team at this club."

Longhurst, who has played 129 games for West Ham in all competitions, will be honoured with an on-pitch presentation ahead of the game.

If she plays she would draw level with record appearance holder Kerys Harrop - unless the Spurs defender herself plays against West Ham at Chigwell Construction Stadium.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Kate during my time in the women's coaching team at West Ham United," said West Ham manager Paul Konchesky.

"I have met few players who bring as much passion, desire and tenacity as Kate both in matches and in training sessions.

"I know myself what it means to play for the club you grow up supporting and I am sure Kate has pinched herself in doing so every single day over the last five years.

"But, as fortunate as she might have felt to be here, it is us who should feel immensely lucky to have had her with us."