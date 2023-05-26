Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Antony was substituted in the 29th minute of the win against Chelsea

Manchester United fear winger Antony has suffered a recurrence of the ankle injury that kept him out of the final two months of last season with Ajax.

The Brazil forward was taken off on a stretcher in tears after an innocuous challenge in the win against Chelsea.

The 23-year-old missed the last eight games of Ajax's 2021-22 campaign after suffering the initial injury in a World Cup qualifier for Brazil in March 2022.

He has scored eight goals since joining United in September for £81m.

Victory against Chelsea secured Erik ten Hag's side a place in next season's Champions League and they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on 3 June.