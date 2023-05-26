Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea's defeat at Manchester United on Thursday was their 22nd in all competitions this season, their most in a single campaign since 1978-79

Frank Lampard says "he will never feel like he is saying goodbye" to Chelsea as he prepares for the final game of his second spell in charge.

Lampard's short-term contract expires at the end of the season and a deal is in place for former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino to take over in the summer.

"I will be back at Chelsea many times," said the former Blues midfielder.

"I'm quite calm about it and not too nostalgic."

Lampard succeeded Graham Potter in April but has taken just four points from his eight Premier League games, a tally that leaves the club 12th in the table going into the final game of the season at home to Newcastle United.

Despite the poor results Lampard remains a crowd favourite at Stamford Bridge as a result of a stellar playing career, where he won 13 trophies in as many years and remains the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

"I will never feel like I am saying goodbye to the fans," said Lampard, who had a permanent spell in charge of Chelsea between July 2019 and January 2021.

"It will be the end of season and the end of my time back but normally when you leave a club you don't have a hurrah as a manager. You are in one day, out the next and that's fine.

"When you take on a managerial career it doesn't mean you will be at a club you had 13 years at as a player forever.

"I certainly do appreciate the fans' support on Sunday. More than anything I would love to give them a performance to take away for the summer and feel a bit more positive about."