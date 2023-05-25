Last updated on .From the section European Football

AZ Alkmaar have issued 43 stadium bans after West Ham United fans were attacked during their Europa Conference League semi-final defeat.

Several Hammers players confronted the group of fans that had targeted an area containing their friends and family, who were unharmed.

The Premier League side won the second leg in the Netherlands 1-0 to secure a 3-1 victory on aggregate.

In a statement, the Dutch club said more bans could follow in the future.

European football's governing body Uefa will review reports of the incidents before deciding on any action.

The club said: "AZ has now issued 43 stadium bans in response to last week's disturbances. It concerns visitors who were involved in the misconduct surrounding the European semi-final in Alkmaar.

"It is by no means excluded that even more local stadium bans will be imposed. Apart from this decision from the club, the criminal investigation by the authorities is still ongoing."

Measures for Sunday's Eredivisie match between AZ and PSV Eindhoven are being discussed between relevant authorities.

West Ham will face Italian club Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final - their first major European final since 1976 - in Prague on 7 June.