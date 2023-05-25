The final gameweek of the season is upon us and with so many issues already decided in the Premier League, particularly at the top end of the table, it makes the FPL landscape much more uncertain.

It is more difficult for us to predict the line-ups that we're going to see on Sunday and that probably suits those managers chasing in a mini-league rather than those protecting a lead because the chasers can take a risk or two in their team selection and it might just pay off.

It will be very important to listen to the managers' press conferences to see if they give us any information on potential line-ups but also keep an eye on the FPL chat on social media on Sunday afternoon if you can just in case there's any team news leaks - but be careful who you trust and don't fall for the wind-ups!

Also be warned that the FPL site has crashed this season when loads of managers have tried to make transfers just ahead of the deadline in reacting to early team news so there's a chance your planned moves don't go through at all which would be incredibly frustrating.

In this week's Fantasy 606 podcast Chris Sutton, Statman Dave and I broke gameweek 38 down fixture-by-fixture to discuss who it might be worth bringing into our teams for the last hurrah and this is what we came up with…..

Arsenal vs Wolves

It all depends on what sort of Arsenal performance you think we're going to see - are they going to put on a show in the last home game to remind their fans how brilliant they've been this season or is it going to be more like the limp efforts we've seen against Brighton and Nottingham Forest in the last couple of games? If you think the former then Dave says go for Martin Odegaard, I quite like Leandro Trossard as a differential with just over seven percent ownership and Chris already owns Gabriel Jesus. An Arsenal clean sheet isn't a bad bet either.

Aston Villa vs Brighton

Having secured Europa League football Brighton are one of the many teams who are likely to rotate. Aston Villa still need a win guarantee a place in the Europa Conference League European so Dave says Jacob Ramsey or Ollie Watkins are the men to sign.

Brentford vs Man City

Your guess is as good as mine on the Manchester City line-up. Dave picked out Phil Foden as a decent final day punt and I would say Bryan Mbeumo is your man if you fancy Brentford to score in this one.

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Nothing to play for here. Callum Wilson's a decent hold but Alexander Isak owners might be tempted to sell for a more exciting attacking option.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Eberechi Eze will definitely be a popular choice here after six goals in eight appearances and he's cheap as well at just £5.6m. The more managers sign him though the less of a differential he becomes so maybe look at Michael Olise at £5.3m as an alternative.

Eberechi Eze's form for Crystal Palace has earned him an England call-up

Everton vs Bournemouth

Everton are one of the teams who really have something to play for as they have to win to guarantee their Premier League survival. The clean sheet will be of paramount importance so James Tarkowski would be my choice with the added bonus of his goal threat from set-pieces. Dwight McNeil will be the man to deliver those so he's also worth consideration.

Leeds vs Tottenham

FPL managers might be tempted by the Erling Haaland to Harry Kane switch if they're worried about Haaland's game-time at Brentford. Leeds have to win so that could open spaces for Tottenham which means Son Heung-Min is also an exciting differential option with his ownership at just over six percent. Equally Tottenham's form hasn't been too clever recently, particularly shipping lots of goals away from home, so Rodrigo or Jack Harrison are worth consideration.

Leicester vs West Ham

It was an interesting defensive strategy from Dean Smith in Leicester's 0-0 draw at Newcastle on Monday but they have to win this one and Chris says he's backing James Maddison to deliver.

Dave thinks it will go the other way and he prefers Jarrod Bowen but will David Moyes start his key men with the Europa Conference League final to come? Danny Ings could be a good differential if Michail Antonio is rested.

Man Utd vs Fulham

It's a good home fixture for Manchester United but I would expect some rotation now that Champions League football is secure. Don't sell your United assets though, just play them and hope they start. Dave suggested Alejandro Garnacho as the differential pick.

Southampton vs Liverpool

For Liverpool it's the same advice as above for Manchester United. A tempting fixture but it's trickier to predict the line-up now with nothing to play for. Mo Salah is a great captaincy option if you think he starts.

And the final bit of advice is try not to take any hits on transfers if you can avoid it.

Alistair Bruce-Ball presents the Fantasy 606 podcast alongside former Premier League winner Chris Sutton and Statman Dave. The latest episode previewing gameweek 38 is available now on the BBC Sounds app.