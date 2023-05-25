Close menu

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward 'devastated' on Reds missing out on Champions League

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments214

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
Salah has scored 19 Premier League goals with one game left this season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said he is "devastated" the club have missed out on a spot in next season's Champions League and added "there's absolutely no excuse for this".

Salah posted his comments on social mediaexternal-link shortly after Liverpool's failure to finish in the top four was confirmed by Manchester United beating Chelsea.

Liverpool will finish fifth and play in next season's Europa League.

"We let you [fans] and ourselves down," said Egypt international Salah, 30.

Liverpool won seven of their past eight games in a late push for fourth place but, ultimately, could not make up for their inconsistent form for much of the season before that run.

United only needed a point at home to Chelsea in the penultimate game of their season to confirm their Champions League place and join champions Manchester City, second-placed Arsenal and Newcastle United as England's contingent in Europe's top competition next season.

"We had everything we needed to make it to next year's Champions League and we failed," said Salah, who was part of the Liverpool team that won the tournament in 2018-19 and lost last year's final to Real Madrid.

"We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum.

"I am sorry but it's too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post."

Liverpool started the campaign off promisingly by beating Manchester City in the Community Shield but then won only two of their opening eight Premier League games.

They struggled away from home in the top flight before their recent upturn in form, with three of their eight away defeats coming at relegation-battling Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Bournemouth, while they were only beaten by struggling Leeds United at home in the league.

Liverpool were comfortably beaten by Real Madrid in the last 16 of this season's Champions League, while they went out at the fourth-round stage of both the FA Cup and League Cup to Brighton and Manchester City respectively.

Salah, who signed a lucrative new three-year contract with Liverpool last summer, has scored 19 league goals this season, with six coming in 14 games before the 2022 World Cup and 13 in 23 games following the tournament.

Comments

Join the conversation

215 comments

  • Comment posted by JayJay, today at 23:02

    How is this a story? Athlete is upset after not qualifying shock horror.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 23:28

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      It is not, just a random thought on how one PL player is currently feeling. As if no one could figure this out themselves.

  • Comment posted by Tom Bola, today at 23:14

    He held his club to ransom over an astronomical pay rise and has been useless for most of this season.
    If they were good enough they'd be in it.
    They were in it this season but were not good enough.
    Should've looked after Mane who was THE best player and by some distance.

    • Reply posted by dr_wynn, today at 23:26

      dr_wynn replied:
      It's easy to praise Mane when the form dropped off this season, but over the past 5 seasons it's been evident that LFC only compete if all their key 1st team players are fully fit all season. They do not have the depth to compete - Salah's wage restructuring is therefore a clear error, but selling Mane is immaterial.

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 23:04

    Pick up and go again. The form through the season didn't merit champions league. Need to carry recent form into the new season

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 23:19

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 23:15

    Aww nothing has warmed my heart more in recent memory than poor Mo Salah being upset❤️.

    I guess 500000 a week is good compensation though 👀

    • Reply posted by Shaandaar service, today at 23:31

      Shaandaar service replied:
      One of the greatest wingers of our generation, the face of the Premier League for 6 years running, led Liverpool to the Premier League and UCL in back-to-back years. A great ambassador for Muslims, a humble act, well spoken, a dream teammate, student and role model. He deserves appreciation and is a great influence mashallah. No sane human being will condone disrespect aimed at him.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 23:13

    And the whole of the UK is shedding a tear ?

    Not.

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 23:08

    Diddums, I'm sure Klopp and the Liverpool fans will find someone else to blame soon it's what they do best!

  • Comment posted by Davina, today at 23:24

    England fans delighted Liverpool are missing out on champions league.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 23:27

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      Speaking on behalf of England fans, I can honestly say we don't give the tiniest doggydoo which teams are in the "Champions" "League".

  • Comment posted by jazzback, today at 23:25

    Is a comment from Salah really worthy having a debate about.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 23:34

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      No.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 23:21

    Ahh what a shame. And of course, Liverpool and its fans won't want to play in the Mickey mouse Europa league on a Thursday night. Oh wait.....

    • Reply posted by Godisawinker, today at 23:57

      Godisawinker replied:
      Suddenly it will become a brilliant and meaningful competition.Ah,those wonderful nights in darkest Europe!

  • Comment posted by eric, today at 23:27

    Cry me a river, that’s what you get for booing the anthem

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 23:31

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Salah booed the anthem? I did not know that. A very bad boy, if that's the case! 😁

  • Comment posted by Eddie Baby, today at 23:29

    The majority of the country are loving this. Most dislikable fans and club in history.

    • Reply posted by Scott, today at 23:39

      Scott replied:
      A gross understatement...

  • Comment posted by Salop Eagle, today at 23:22

    Oh dear… exit strategy laid out .
    Great player but what a P***k*r
    He has held LFC to ransom and now he’s off.

  • Comment posted by Poko, today at 23:18

    Learn to pass the ball and be less greedy. Tries the spectacular when a square ball is all that is required.

    • Reply posted by FRED44, today at 23:21

      FRED44 replied:
      Not bad for a one season wonder eh

  • Comment posted by home, today at 23:39

    How sad for an entitled club and player! Complain because goal ruled out v. Villa. Most teams have experienced similar judgements but suck it up. Liverpool and Salah have benefitted from many dubious refereeing decisions. Klopp will only pay his fine if he believes it's going to a good cause. When did the guilty choose their own punishment? No wonder people dislike Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by Over 2 Billion and Zero Big Ears, today at 23:54

      Over 2 Billion and Zero Big Ears replied:
      All clubs write to complain about bad decisions, it’s only a BBC story when Liverpool do it. 😉

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 23:17

    All of this juts gets funnier and funnier, Liverpool in meltdown you know you love to see it :D

    • Reply posted by dms, today at 23:21

      dms replied:
      Ha ha meltdown.....?
      They missed out on the CL for the first time in a very very long time. Big deal, they'll probably go on and win the Europa League. Where have other so called big teams been the last few years while Liverpool have been in final after final after final ....oh and won it. If Liverpool are in meltdown then Man Utd, Sandcastle, and plenty of others went down the sink years ago.

  • Comment posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 23:07

    Don't worry Mo, Azerbaijan has great pools for you to dive in

  • Comment posted by BBC, today at 23:19

    Let’s see you come back stronger next season then.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 23:23

    Well, what would any reasonable person expect Salah to currently be feeling right now or expect him to respond?
    Just another story to fill today's sports space, nothing more.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 23:12

    Another one following Mane out of the door, Mane new what was coming.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 23:14

      Brass Eye replied:
      Edit: knew

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 23:35

    Sounds like a come & get me invite to any Champion League qualifiers.

    • Reply posted by Davina, today at 23:36

      Davina replied:
      Past his best.

