Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea: We belong in Champions League, says Erik ten Hag

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United are back where they belong, according to manager Erik ten Hag, but the Dutchman believes they need to strengthen this summer to make the progress he demands.

United's 4-1 win against Chelsea at Old Trafford secured a top-four spot with a game to spare, having missed out on Champions League football last campaign.

Ten Hag agrees with Arsene Wenger's old assessment that claiming a place in Europe's elite club competition is the equivalent of winning a trophy.

However, he is not one to rest on his laurels and is already looking to the transfer window as he tries to close the gap on FA Cup final opponents and Premier League champions Manchester City.

"This club belongs in the Champions League," Ten Hag said.

"Finishing in the top four was the main objective. The competition is tough, there are many teams with really good squads, good managers and high budgets.

"For this moment it is the maximum but we want more and I don't have a lot of patience. Standards have to go up. Manchester City are playing outstanding football but we have a way to go."

Former United defender Gary Neville says "investment is needed" for the club to progress any higher and Ten Hag has a similar opinion, adding: "In the summer we can work with the squad we have but we need to strengthen."

'You don't get higher with this group'

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates
Marcus Rashford became the first Man Utd player to score 30 goals in a season in all competitions since Robin van Persie in 2013

United have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount in recent days, while Tottenham's Harry Kane would be an obvious choice to fill the number nine role the club have earmarked as a priority if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy indicated a willingness to sell.

United are known to be looking for an experienced central midfielder in what could be a summer of change at Old Trafford if the club can prove themselves better at selling players than they have been in previous summers.

Against all this is the backdrop of ownership uncertainty.

The Raine Group, who are handling the potential sale of the club, are continuing to work towards a resolution after the Glazer family in November announced they were considering selling.

There has been suggestions of some kind of clarity around the end of the season, although representatives of Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group, the two main bidders, have privately said they remain unaware of when the process will reach its conclusion.

Former United captain Neville, a long standing critic of the club's current ownership, believes change has to come for his old club to challenge City.

"Erik ten Hag has achieved the maximum with this squad," Neville told Sky Sports.

"He will need an investment because I don't think you get higher with this group. This is their limit. They are certainly not challenging for the title.

"The manager has proved he can handle the magnitude of the club. Now it is about getting new owners and progressing on and off the pitch. Because they have been way off for 10 years now, nowhere near."

While former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Kane is an obvious target for the Old Trafford club.

"If Man Utd want to kick on next season they need to go and get a top striker, Martial is not the answer," he said. "They need to get Victor Osimhen from Napoli or Harry Kane, if they want to seriously challenge.

"Tottenham is a shambles, it feels if you were Harry Kane, with a year left on your contract, now is the time to leave. He missed the chance with Man City [last summer] and this is the time he needs to push. Tottenham is like a social experiment about how far you can push your fans. He deserves better."

Lampard's praise for Ten Hag

As he picked through the wreckage of an eighth defeat from his 10 games in charge, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard identified the work Ten Hag did immediately after taking over at United as key, with the manager stamping his authority on a club.

That included dealing with the issues around Cristiano Ronaldo and his refusal to stay and watch his team-mates after he was substituted at half-time in his first pre-season appearance - then the refusal to come on as a substitute in a Premier League game against Tottenham in October

"There has to be basics," Lampard said. "There has to be fundamentals.

"I remember when Ten Hag first came people were talking about discipline and fines, the Ronaldo situation and setting the standard. Those things are where this club has had a positive upturn."

Comments

Join the conversation

328 comments

  • Comment posted by Domtana, today at 00:38

    Champions league qualification isn't a "trophy". Wenger created this myth because he struggled to win the league for years.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 00:42

      Cole replied:
      Convenient for Utd that they already have a cup this season then - and what's your point? Better to qualify for it than not to, obviously.

  • Comment posted by County15, today at 00:25

    Ten Hag has had a brilliant 1st season at Utd. It feels like a good fit but hopefully the buyout is sorted quickly so they don't end up dragging their feet in the transfer market. Seriously important summer of shopping if they want to truly get back to being a title challenger.

    • Reply posted by sandwichlover, today at 00:59

      sandwichlover replied:
      More investment? Both Manchester owners have spent a Billion EACH in the last 5-6 years but a HUGE contrast between the two! I wonder why???? For Liverpool fans, as long as MU are not winning trophies, it’s all good. MU just need a few ideal players to challenge for everything as they should be considering the Billion spent!

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 03:35

    “Belong” is such an arrogant choice of word

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 05:15

      wolf359 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Soggy Biscuit, today at 05:17

    If Man Utd want to win things again they need Howard Webb back refereeing some big games

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 07:05

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      “Now, if we look at this situation here, the player in the red shirt fell over in the box, so the referee was right to award a penalty”

  • Comment posted by Lord Pep, today at 02:55

    It's a remarkable turnaround achieved by ETH. The state of affairs at Man United before he joined was chaotic to say the least. Very few can take up such a challenge. Good to see Man United in the top 4.

    • Reply posted by Rooty96, today at 02:58

      Rooty96 replied:
      I'm sure spending more than half a billion in 5 years didn't hurt.

  • Comment posted by The Man, today at 02:21

    Investment? Spending money? What about the world famous youth system?

    • Reply posted by john connor, today at 02:33

      john connor replied:
      you dont win anything with kids :-}

  • Comment posted by Paul L, today at 02:30

    Need investment 🤣🤣🤣. How much chap? Another billion? Two billion. Five billion?
    10 years and counting suggests what they actually want is the sort of reality check they used to mock Liverpool fans for needing.
    4th place and the comedy and satire is more abundant than sewage in our rivers.
    And don‘t forget, it’s City that bought the league…apparently 🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by limirl, today at 01:42

    Neville is right this squad has reached its ceiling, if Liverpool didn't have an off season they would be playing Europa league next season. If they play against city in the fa cup final like they did today they'll be slaughtered.

    • Reply posted by My Account, today at 01:48

      My Account replied:
      Liverpool havent had an off season they have had the same season they always had in the Premier League before Klopp had them punching well above their weight for a couple of years.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 00:46

    varpool missing out is great.
    and you don't want a club who boo's their own national anthem in there do you

  • Comment posted by Removed, today at 02:59

    Need investment what a joker.
    United have spent a fortune on players and wages to be mediocre for years

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 07:03

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Casemiro £80M
      Anthony £80M
      Sancho £80M
      Maguire £80M

      How much more “investment” do they need?!?!?!

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 00:52

    We'll spend more this summer than we did last summer and a lot of people on the internet are going to be very, very angry about it lol! Man United on to big, big things next season, get ready bitters :)

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 01:08

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Putting all fun and banter aside, got to say based over the entire season Man Utd deserve their top four place.
      Would have been a shame if they had fallen short at the end.

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 06:20

    man u top spenders in last 10 years and can’t get anywhere near premier league or champions league and spout off about Man C buying the title! Arrogance is not a good trait and man u fans, board, players and everyone associated with them are a disgrace to the game. Well done in the last 10 years super spenders!

    • Reply posted by Only me, today at 06:43

      Only me replied:
      Man U generate their own income to be successful. Man City don't. That's why we say City bought the league. So did Blackburn & Chelsea. We should say the Arabs bought the league.

  • Comment posted by rufi, today at 02:31

    A club with the highest net spending of 1.2 billion pounds in the last decade complain about the others' spending power? Just wow 😦! Better find the root cause of the unsuccessful era instead of looking elsewhere!

    • Reply posted by john connor, today at 02:33

      john connor replied:
      oooh an easy one, old red nose packed in,

  • Comment posted by Random Access Memory, today at 00:33

    Champions League should only be for the champions of the various Leagues,,,,2nd, 3rd and 4th places don't deserve to be in the Champions League. Sorry Erik.

    • Reply posted by armchair_genius, today at 00:39

      armchair_genius replied:
      Oh dear….

  • Comment posted by Pudsey1845, today at 04:17

    To finish as high as you can with what you’ve got is surely the aim in any sport and ETH has done that in a season full of ups and downs credit to him but no illusions for us we are a long way from where we want to be.

  • Comment posted by billy 59, today at 06:23

    Nobody actually belongs in The Champions League, you actually have to earn the right.

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 02:49

    The whole club ownership needs to sorted immeadiatly, Glazers wasting everyone's time, they haven't got the message yet, they aren't wanted at the club

    • Reply posted by RuGbY LeAgUe fan, today at 07:25

      RuGbY LeAgUe fan replied:
      So get your six billion quid out and buy the business yourself.
      Until you do, you have zero say in how the club is run.
      I bet you still buy a shirt every season don't you?
      Until those who want the amazing Glazer family out stop buying Stretford Wanderers products the Glazers will stay.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 05:05

    If Man U need investment imagine how Newcastle feel. Man U have one of if not the most expensive squads in the league.

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 07:31

    Arrogance personified fromTen Hag. No football team belongs anywhere. Statements like this are the reason this club is despised.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 06:37

    CL but will only be making up the numbers.

