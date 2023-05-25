Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Hardie has signed a new three-year contract to remain at the club until 2026.

Hardie was the Pilgrims' top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions as they became League One champions and reached the Papa Johns Trophy final.

The 26-year-old has played 163 games and scored 49 goals for the Devon club.

"It is great news that Ryan has committed his long-term future to the club," said Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher. external-link

"He was an integral part of our success last season and will be a big part of what we are aiming to achieve moving forward."

Scottish striker Hardie began his career on the books at Rangers but he first joined Plymouth on loan from Blackpool in January 2020.

After a second loan spell, he then moved permanently to the Pilgrims in February 2021, but next season will be his first experience of Championship football.