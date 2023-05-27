Match ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 2.
Bayern Munich won an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title as they beat Cologne to overtake Borussia Dortmund on a thrilling final day.
Dortmund would have won their first title since 2011-12 had they beaten Mainz, but a 2-2 draw opened the door for Bayern.
They took advantage thank to Jamal Musiala's 89th-minute winner.
A Cologne penalty had cancelled out Kingsley Coman's earlier strike, but Musiala sent the away fans wild.
Dortmund's players and fans were left dejected despite coming back from 2-0 down at the break, with Sebastian Haller also having a first-half penalty saved.
It looked like their title rivals had handed them the title when Cologne's Dejan Ljubicic levelled from the penalty spot with just nine minutes remaining.
But Musiala curled home in the closing seconds to break the hearts of Dortmund, who equalised late on through Nicklas Sule.
It marked a successful end to the season for boss Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann in March.
The title-defining final day that kept swinging
Bayern Munich were bidding to become the first team to win the Bundesliga title having started the final day in second since 1999-2000, when they beat Bayer Leverkusen to the crown.
For that to happen they needed to beat Cologne and hope Dortmund failed to win at home against a Mainz team with nothing to play for.
After eight minutes, Bayern went top thanks to a strike from France winger Coman, who has won the title in every season as a professional footballer with Paris St-Germain, Juventus and Bayern.
Soon after, Andreas Hanche-Olsen gave Mainz their shock lead.
Dortmund had a glorious chance to level but Haller's poor penalty was saved. It was his first spot-kick for the club, having missed the first half of this season as he recovered from testicular cancer.
Things got worse for the home side when Karim Onisiwo doubled Mainz's lead one minute later.
Dortmund now needed to score three goals - or for Cologne to come back against Bayern.
Raphael Guerreiro gave them hope when he made it 2-1 and Ljubicic's penalty leveller for Cologne meant Dortmund were nine minutes from the title.
But Musiala, Germany's former England Under-21 midfielder, broke their hearts with an expert finish from inside the box.
The final whistle went at Cologne with Bayern doing their job and Thomas Muller, who now has won a record 12th Bundesliga titles, was seen following the other game on a phone.
He will have got a little more concerned when Sule's deflected strike made it 2-2 for Dortmund in the 96th minute.
But they could not find a winner in the remaining seconds and their dream of a first title since the days of Jurgen Klopp evaporated.
More to follow
Line-ups
Köln
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20Schwäbe
- 2SchmitzBooked at 24minsSubstituted forHuseinbasicat 62'minutes
- 4Hübers
- 24Chabot
- 14Hector
- 6Martel
- 28Skhiri
- 7LjubicicBooked at 81minsSubstituted forPedersenat 82'minutes
- 11KainzSubstituted forSchindlerat 62'minutes
- 37MainaSubstituted forLemperleat 82'minutes
- 27SelkeSubstituted forThielmannat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Horn
- 3Pedersen
- 8Huseinbasic
- 15Kilian
- 17Schindler
- 19Limnios
- 25Lemperle
- 29Thielmann
- 47Olesen
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Sommer
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 4de Ligt
- 40MazraouiSubstituted forMusialaat 85'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 38GravenberchSubstituted forGoretzkaat 71'minutesSubstituted forTelat 85'minutes
- 10Sané
- 25MüllerSubstituted forCanceloat 62'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 71'minutes
- 7Gnabry
Substitutes
- 8Goretzka
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 17Mané
- 22Cancelo
- 23Blind
- 26Ulreich
- 39Tel
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
- Attendance:
- 50,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 2.
Post update
Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kristian Pedersen (1. FC Köln).
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Mathys Tel is caught offside.
Booking
Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln).
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 2. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mathys Tel.
Post update
Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tim Lemperle (1. FC Köln).
Post update
Foul by Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Timo Hübers (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Noussair Mazraoui.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Leon Goretzka.
Post update
João Cancelo (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Denis Huseinbasic (1. FC Köln).
Post update
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln).
- Will they carve a brighter future down under? Ten Pound Poms starring Michelle Keegan and Warren Brown
- Could eating nuts reduce your waistline? Michael Mosley chews over the surprising benefits of these nutrient powerhouses
Great effort to get this close though
In other news... water is wet, the world is round and the sun is hot.
The German version of Arsenal 🤣
Players looked leggy and nervous.
Fans were superb,but their team bottled it today as the pressure and occasion got to all of them.
Mainz played like they were in a relegation battle and it makes me wonder what it where they got the passion,drive and determination from having lost four away games on the bounce before.
verb
You are 2 points clear at the top and are playing:
1. at HOME
2. against a mid-table team with nothing to play for
3. who have lost their last 4 games
You then draw the match 2-2 gifting the title away on goal difference.
The Dortmund game was mental. Probably fair to say they bottled it but great drama.