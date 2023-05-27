Close menu
German Bundesliga
Köln1. FC Köln1Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

Bayern Munich beat Cologne 2-1 and Borussia Dortmund draw means Bayern are champions

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Kingsley Coman celebrates scoring for Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich are Bundesliga champions for an 11th straight year

Bayern Munich won an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title as they beat Cologne to overtake Borussia Dortmund on a thrilling final day.

Dortmund would have won their first title since 2011-12 had they beaten Mainz, but a 2-2 draw opened the door for Bayern.

They took advantage thank to Jamal Musiala's 89th-minute winner.

A Cologne penalty had cancelled out Kingsley Coman's earlier strike, but Musiala sent the away fans wild.

Dortmund's players and fans were left dejected despite coming back from 2-0 down at the break, with Sebastian Haller also having a first-half penalty saved.

It looked like their title rivals had handed them the title when Cologne's Dejan Ljubicic levelled from the penalty spot with just nine minutes remaining.

But Musiala curled home in the closing seconds to break the hearts of Dortmund, who equalised late on through Nicklas Sule.

It marked a successful end to the season for boss Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann in March.

The title-defining final day that kept swinging

Bayern Munich were bidding to become the first team to win the Bundesliga title having started the final day in second since 1999-2000, when they beat Bayer Leverkusen to the crown.

For that to happen they needed to beat Cologne and hope Dortmund failed to win at home against a Mainz team with nothing to play for.

After eight minutes, Bayern went top thanks to a strike from France winger Coman, who has won the title in every season as a professional footballer with Paris St-Germain, Juventus and Bayern.

Soon after, Andreas Hanche-Olsen gave Mainz their shock lead.

Dortmund had a glorious chance to level but Haller's poor penalty was saved. It was his first spot-kick for the club, having missed the first half of this season as he recovered from testicular cancer.

Things got worse for the home side when Karim Onisiwo doubled Mainz's lead one minute later.

Dortmund now needed to score three goals - or for Cologne to come back against Bayern.

Raphael Guerreiro gave them hope when he made it 2-1 and Ljubicic's penalty leveller for Cologne meant Dortmund were nine minutes from the title.

But Musiala, Germany's former England Under-21 midfielder, broke their hearts with an expert finish from inside the box.

The final whistle went at Cologne with Bayern doing their job and Thomas Muller, who now has won a record 12th Bundesliga titles, was seen following the other game on a phone.

He will have got a little more concerned when Sule's deflected strike made it 2-2 for Dortmund in the 96th minute.

But they could not find a winner in the remaining seconds and their dream of a first title since the days of Jurgen Klopp evaporated.

Line-ups

Köln

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Schwäbe
  • 2SchmitzBooked at 24minsSubstituted forHuseinbasicat 62'minutes
  • 4Hübers
  • 24Chabot
  • 14Hector
  • 6Martel
  • 28Skhiri
  • 7LjubicicBooked at 81minsSubstituted forPedersenat 82'minutes
  • 11KainzSubstituted forSchindlerat 62'minutes
  • 37MainaSubstituted forLemperleat 82'minutes
  • 27SelkeSubstituted forThielmannat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Horn
  • 3Pedersen
  • 8Huseinbasic
  • 15Kilian
  • 17Schindler
  • 19Limnios
  • 25Lemperle
  • 29Thielmann
  • 47Olesen

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de Ligt
  • 40MazraouiSubstituted forMusialaat 85'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 38GravenberchSubstituted forGoretzkaat 71'minutesSubstituted forTelat 85'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forCanceloat 62'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 71'minutes
  • 7Gnabry

Substitutes

  • 8Goretzka
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 17Mané
  • 22Cancelo
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 39Tel
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Sven Jablonski
Attendance:
50,000

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 2.

  3. Post update

    Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kristian Pedersen (1. FC Köln).

  5. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Mathys Tel is caught offside.

  6. Booking

    Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, FC Bayern München 2. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mathys Tel.

  11. Post update

    Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tim Lemperle (1. FC Köln).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).

  14. Post update

    Timo Hübers (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Noussair Mazraoui.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Leon Goretzka.

  17. Post update

    João Cancelo (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Denis Huseinbasic (1. FC Köln).

  19. Post update

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln).

Comments

Join the conversation

210 comments

  • Comment posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 16:37

    I'm 36. I don't know if I'll live to see Bayern lose the Bundesliga.

    • Reply posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 16:39

      Ibrox Baby replied:
      you already have?

  • Comment posted by GCC, today at 16:42

    Gutted for Dortmund - well run club with a fraction of the budget of Bayern.

    Great effort to get this close though

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 16:46

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by johnny-being-good, today at 16:37

    And the trophy for the most Arsenal team of the season goes to Borussia Dortmund.

    • Reply posted by euclides, today at 16:41

      euclides replied:
      You mean the most Spursy

  • Comment posted by s3gg, today at 16:36

    And the award for biggest bottlers goes to.... DORTMUND

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 16:44

    Bayern Munich wins the league.

    In other news... water is wet, the world is round and the sun is hot.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:46

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Not really, as Bayern were a basket case and had no business winning the title this season.

  • Comment posted by Socialism is the only answer, today at 16:39

    BD absolutely tossed the league, enough chance to win 3 games. Dreadful.

  • Comment posted by sarfatti, today at 16:41

    Bad result for the reputation of this league and for the morale of the other Bundesliga teams. This is worse than the Ligue 1.

    • Reply posted by Brightonforever, today at 17:15

      Brightonforever replied:
      Can say the same exactly for the PL

  • Comment posted by Markt66 , today at 16:48

    Is there really any point in this league? It’s a foregone conclusion every year

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 17:08

      Michael replied:
      Much like the SPL...

  • Comment posted by Pinonchicco, today at 16:36

    A bit Spursy from Dortmund to throw that away....

    • Reply posted by Owly, today at 16:58

      Owly replied:
      Keep up mate, a bit Arsey

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 16:46

    Dortmund blew it, as they usually do in the big moments 😏
    The German version of Arsenal 🤣

    • Reply posted by Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers, today at 17:07

      Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers replied:
      Woolw Ich Arsenal

  • Comment posted by Owly, today at 16:46

    Borussia did an Arsenal

    • Reply posted by simon, today at 16:49

      simon replied:
      dortmund took it to the last day unlike bottle job fc

  • Comment posted by limirl, today at 16:48

    This league really is a joke, just give Bayern the title for the next 10 years already. What is the point of it honestly?

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 16:57

      mrmjvc replied:
      They only care about their national side. Wish we cared as much. PL is just a big money league

  • Comment posted by NeverTrustaTory, today at 16:42

    Dortmund just never got going today.
    Players looked leggy and nervous.
    Fans were superb,but their team bottled it today as the pressure and occasion got to all of them.
    Mainz played like they were in a relegation battle and it makes me wonder what it where they got the passion,drive and determination from having lost four away games on the bounce before.

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 16:48

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      Usual Dortmund, flatter to deceive and then blow it, when it matters 😏

  • Comment posted by Phoenix711, today at 16:50

    Spursy
    verb

    You are 2 points clear at the top and are playing:
    1. at HOME
    2. against a mid-table team with nothing to play for
    3. who have lost their last 4 games

    You then draw the match 2-2 gifting the title away on goal difference.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 16:59

      WilyOldFox replied:
      So what would it be to go from 8 points ahead to 8 points behind?

  • Comment posted by Andez, today at 16:38

    Lol I actually cant believe it. Dortmund could have scored 10 today as well. Tuchel got away with one

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:50

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Not on Tuchel. Our(Bayern) CEO, Sporting Director and Board got away with one. They should still all be sacked though.

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 16:36

    Football eh. Bayern's experience got them over the line. Nice winner to give them the title.

    The Dortmund game was mental. Probably fair to say they bottled it but great drama.

  • Comment posted by Kvxyo, today at 16:44

    Dortmund doing their best Spurs impression today, shocking

    • Reply posted by Owly, today at 16:58

      Owly replied:
      Looked more like an Arsenal impression to me

  • Comment posted by Lewis, today at 16:35

    Farmers League confirmed enough said.

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 16:38

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      Harsh, but not as unfair as I'd like.

      Even Ligue 1 has produced a change of title in recent years.

  • Comment posted by Arsenalwillwintheleaguemarkmywords, today at 16:52

    BREAKING: Edin Terzić just went straight to the top of Daniel Levy's wish list, "He suits our club DNA perfectly"

  • Comment posted by playing the left way, today at 16:38

    Sad....

    • Reply posted by Compo, today at 17:22

      Compo replied:
      Aww...fwiend 👍👍

Saturday 27th May 2023