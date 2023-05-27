1. FC Köln v Bayern Munich

Köln1. FC Köln14:30Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Line-ups
Köln
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20Schwäbe
- 2Schmitz
- 4Hübers
- 24Chabot
- 14Hector
- 6Martel
- 28Skhiri
- 7Ljubicic
- 11Kainz
- 37Maina
- 27Selke
Substitutes
- 1Horn
- 3Pedersen
- 8Huseinbasic
- 15Kilian
- 17Schindler
- 19Limnios
- 25Lemperle
- 29Thielmann
- 47Olesen
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Sommer
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 4de Ligt
- 40Mazraoui
- 6Kimmich
- 38Gravenberch
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 11Coman
- 7Gnabry
Substitutes
- 8Goretzka
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 17Mané
- 22Cancelo
- 23Blind
- 26Ulreich
- 39Tel
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
