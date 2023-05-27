Close menu
German Bundesliga
Köln1. FC Köln14:30Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Venue: RheinEnergieSTADION, Germany

1. FC Köln v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Köln

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Schwäbe
  • 2Schmitz
  • 4Hübers
  • 24Chabot
  • 14Hector
  • 6Martel
  • 28Skhiri
  • 7Ljubicic
  • 11Kainz
  • 37Maina
  • 27Selke

Substitutes

  • 1Horn
  • 3Pedersen
  • 8Huseinbasic
  • 15Kilian
  • 17Schindler
  • 19Limnios
  • 25Lemperle
  • 29Thielmann
  • 47Olesen

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de Ligt
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 6Kimmich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 11Coman
  • 7Gnabry

Substitutes

  • 8Goretzka
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 17Mané
  • 22Cancelo
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 39Tel
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Sven Jablonski
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th May 2023

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund14:30MainzMainz 05
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin14:30Werder BremenWerder Bremen
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach14:30AugsburgFC Augsburg
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt14:30FreiburgSC Freiburg
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig14:30SchalkeFC Schalke 04
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart14:30Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim
  • VfL BochumVfL Bochum 184814:30B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg14:30Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund33224781423970
2Bayern Munich33208590375368
3RB Leipzig33196860392163
4Union Berlin33178850381259
5Freiburg3317885042859
6B Leverkusen331481157461150
7Wolfsburg3313101056461049
8Frankfurt331211105651547
9Mainz33129125253-145
10Köln331012114852-442
11B Mgladbach331010135055-540
12Werder Bremen33106175163-1236
13Hoffenheim33105184756-935
14Augsburg3397174261-1934
15Stuttgart33711154456-1232
16VfL Bochum3395193772-3532
17Schalke33710163367-3431
18Hertha Berlin3368194068-2826
View full German Bundesliga table

