Women's World Cup: Republic of Ireland to play Columbia in final warm-up game
Republic of Ireland will take on Columbia six days before making their first Women's World Cup appearance.
The behind-closed-doors match in Brisbane on 14 July will be the final warm-up game for Vera Pauw's side before the tournament.
It will follow warm-up fixtures at Tallaght Stadium against Zambia on 22 July and France on 6 July.
The Republic start the World Cup against hosts Australia at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney.
The game against Columbia, who are 26th in the world rankings, will not be classified as an official game as both teams are keen to use their full quota of players.
Colombia are also also competing in the World Cup, where they will face Germany, Morocco and South Korea in Group H.
The Republic take on Canada and Nigeria following their Group B opener on 20 July.
