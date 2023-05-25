Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin van Veen, Kyogo Furuhashi and Lawrence Shankland have had prolific seasons

Scottish Premiership finale Date: 27 & 28 May Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, watch highlights on BBC Scotland

With one round of games to go, one of the issues still to be decided is who will be the Scottish Premiership's top scorer.

Three players are out in front in the charts - Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi on 25 and Hearts' Lawrence Shankland and Kevin van Veen of Motherwell both on 24.

Kyogo out to down Dons

Celtic's Japanese talisman has been recalled by his national team after scoring 31 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Kyogo has been left on the bench in two of three games since Ange Postecoglou's side clinched successive titles, including Wednesday's 4-2 defeat at Hibernian.

Aberdeen are the champions' visitors for their final league game, after which they will be presented with the Premiership trophy.

Interestingly, the Dons are the only league opponent Kyogo is yet to score against this season, but he did net at Pittodrie last season.

Shankland has Hibs in sights again

The first goal of Shankland's impressive season came against Saturday's opponents Hibernian at Easter Road.

Three more Edinburgh derby goals have followed and finishing as top scorer is not the Scotland international's only agenda on Saturday.

Hibs are two points behind fourth-placed Hearts and must win to leapfrog their city rivals. Hearts need to avoid defeat to ensure European football next season. Fifth will do likewise should Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

Hearts lost the most recent Edinburgh derby but are unbeaten against Hibs at Tynecastle since December 2019.

Another record at stake for Van Veen

Ten days ago, Kevin van Veen equalled Craig Dargo's record of scoring in eight consecutive Scottish top-flight games with a penalty against St Johnstone.

Another penalty followed against Ross County and then, on Wednesday, the Dutchman scored against Livingston to match Mark Viduka's 2000-01 mark of scoring in 10 straight matches.

Van Veen and Motherwell take on bottom side Dundee United on Sunday, with United needing three points by a significant margin of victory to stand any chance of avoiding automatic relegation.

The 31-year-old scored the opener when United last visited Fir Park before the Tangerines recovered to win 2-1.