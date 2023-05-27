Barnsley players and staff celebrate beating Bolton in their play-off semi-final

Barnsley boss Michael Duff is confident his young side will handle the occasion when they face Sheffield Wednesday in Monday's League One play-off final.

The average age of the Tykes' starting XI in the league this season was the third youngest in the division at 24 years and 259 days.

In comparison, opponents Wednesday had the oldest at 29 years and 213 days.

"They'll have 1,000s more games than us and that might help them, it might not," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"Our youth and naivety might help us.

"I'm not concerned about anyone freezing. It might happen but it could happen with older players as well. It's a one-off occasion and whoever can handle it best.

He added: "We talk about youthfulness, intensity and quality. That's the strapline we've used for this team all season. If we can bring all three to the party on Monday then we have got a good chance."

Barnsley captain Mads Andersen echoed his manager's sentiments.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season in his first campaign as skipper and is confident his side will take Monday's game in their stride.

"I don't have any worries about us freezing. This is the game we play for," he said.

"Before the Bolton games I was maybe a little nervous but as soon as I stepped out of the tunnel all of that was gone because I knew I was in the right moment and I think it will be the same on Monday. There's just more people watching."

Success will not be based on Hollywood-style ending

Barnsley boss Michael Duff has turned the club's fortunes around after they finished bottom of the Championship last season

The Reds are looking to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt after relegation last season.

The team travelled to Wembley on Friday to spend time in the national stadium to familiarise themselves with the environment and take photos.

"It's a young team and not many of them have been there. I don't want them gawping around when the game starts," he said.

The former Burnley defender, who enjoyed play-off final success with the Clarets against Sheffield United in the 2009 Championship play-off final, is looking for his second promotion as a manager after taking Cheltenham up from League Two in 2020-21.

He has said that, despite the magnitude of the game, it is important to keep things as normal as possible for his players.

"There'll be no rousing speech. They won't need an Any Given Sunday speech," he said.

"If the players need motivating when they're in a play-off final at Wembley against a local rival then they are in the wrong job. If anything you are trying to keep them calm at that point so they don't go running about like headless chickens and they stick to the process.

"Paul Gascoigne is probably a perfect example for those who can remember the 1991 FA Cup final. He was so emotional and in such a wired state that he ultimately did himself damage.

"There'll be no big speeches. We'll have a chat with them and then it will just be do what you do. It is boring but it's the values that they came up with and have stuck by that have got them here."