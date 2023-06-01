8/10. Safety achieved way earlier than expected. After the 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool, that was something even the most optimistic Cherries fan probably could not have imagined.

Gary O'Neil has had his critics but has got the job done well in advance of what was expected. I was dreading our season coming down to Everton away, but thankfully it did not have to. Gary has made some mistakes as expected, but he has learned from those. If Scott Parker had been in charge, we probably would be preparing for the Championship again.

Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. What a future he has. He was exceptional against us this season. There is probably no chance, but we would welcome him - and he would like it here.

Leeds United. Even when they were playing poorly they kept singing and were the best vocally - with a special mention to Arsenal fans at the start of the season.