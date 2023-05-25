Close menu

Tottenham manager search: Are Potter, Rodgers, Enrique and Lopetegui on radar?

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments111

Tottenham Hotspur stadium
Spurs sit eighth in the Premier League and have taken 12 points from the last 12 games

It is now more than eight weeks since Tottenham sacked Antonio Conte in an effort to save their season.

It is fair to say the move did not have the desired effect.

Champions League qualification hopes evaporated a while back and Spurs now go into their final Premier League game of the season at Leeds with only an outside chance of making the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

They need to get a better result than Aston Villa, who are at home to Brighton, or else they will miss out on European football for the first time since 2009-10.

Conte's departure did not halt the slide. The Italian's assistant Cristian Stellini lasted just four games, axed after an atrocious 6-1 defeat at Newcastle, which chairman Daniel Levy described as "wholly unacceptable".

Ryan Mason was put in charge for the rest of the season but Tottenham have taken 12 points from 12 games since they beat Chelsea on 26 February.

They have no director of football following Fabio Paratici's exit because of his 30 month ban for false accounting while sporting director and managing director of Juventus.

And now they have been snubbed by Arne Slot, who has decided he wants to remain in the Netherlands after guiding Feyenoord to their first Eredivisie title since 2017.

So, what happens now?

Is it 2021 again?

Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea have agreed terms to make former Tottenham boss Pochettino their new manager

Slot's decision to remain at Feyenoord is a worrying development for Tottenham fans, some of whom are starting to fear the kind of protracted search for a manager that ended with Nuno Espirito Santo's ill-fated appointment in 2021.

The Portuguese lasted four months, losing five of his last seven Premier League matches.

That summer, Tottenham went through a list of potential candidates, with Conte, Gennaro Gattuso and Paulo Fonseca all considered.

Beloved former boss Mauricio Pochettino was too, and at least on that occasion Tottenham did make an inquiry before discovering how expensive it would be to prise the Argentine out of Paris St-Germain.

This time around, they did not even try. Pochettino looks set to be in the opposition dug-out when Tottenham next play Chelsea.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was heavily linked with the Tottenham job following Conte's exit but the club made it known they would not be approaching the German - and have doubled down on that stance in the aftermath of fresh claims of contact last weekend.

As for Slot, while it would be easy to feel Tottenham's finances alone should have been enough to encourage the 44-year-old to move to London, Feyenoord have the attraction of a guaranteed a place in the Champions League group stage.

Who else is there?

Well placed sources have suggested Tottenham retain an interest in former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, who is without a job since standing down after the World Cup.

But there are other options.

Another former Spain coach, Julen Lopetegui, is in an uncertain situation at Wolves after discovering Financial Fair Play restrictions will be a major impediment to his summer squad building plans.

Like Slot, former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has done an impressive job in the Netherlands. The 46-year-old is now on the market after leaving PSV Eindhoven over a failure to agree a forward path.

Graham Potter built his reputation at Brighton and is still highly regarded despite lasting a matter of months at Chelsea amid an admittedly chaotic owner-inspired recruitment campaign.

At one point, Brendan Rodgers was linked strongly with Tottenham. He didn't seem to be enjoying himself at Leicester long before his dismissal and does have the FA Cup on his CV from his time at the King Power.

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has won back-to-back Scottish titles and is on the brink of a domestic treble. Given his progressive tactical approach he must also come into consideration.

Levy in the spotlight

Harry Kane
Kane's 28 league goals this season haven't been enough to mask a miserable campaign for Spurs

Levy and Tottenham's ultimate owners ENIC have been the subject of more adverse reaction than ever before this season.

Their home campaign ended in defeat against Brentford last week and few fans will travel to Leeds with any hope of victory even though the home side are fighting for their Premier League lives.

And then there is Harry Kane.

The England skipper has one year left on his contract and is again attracting attention from all Europe's leading clubs, including Manchester United.

Levy is faced with the balance of either cashing in on the forward or risk losing him for nothing in 12 months' time in the hope something positive can emerge to persuade him to commit the remaining years of his career to Spurs.

Finding an alternative to Slot won't be hard for Spurs. Finding the right alternative is another question entirely.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

113 comments

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 12:54

    Should go for the best; Big Sam.

    • Reply posted by Nognir, today at 13:07

      Nognir replied:
      Scot Parker is also available.

  • Comment posted by Stop wait and go, today at 12:56

    Why would any manager want to go here
    with all the background history in tow

    • Reply posted by steve Long, today at 13:00

      steve Long replied:
      A quick pay out ?

  • Comment posted by Cantankerous, today at 12:54

    *cough* A little bird told me that Frank Lampard could be available *cough*

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 13:16

      NGOK replied:
      Wouldn't be popular in Sussex, but I'd pay big to get BHAs manager.

  • Comment posted by whoami, today at 12:57

    Nobody wants a poisoned chalice

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 13:11

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      "Poisoned chalice" indicates that their is some mythical, unknown, unspoken curse that is stopping them doing well.

      However the reason why Spurs never succeed is well known. Its because they're rubbish and have no bottle. It's in their DNA as a club.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:04

    Saw an old lady struggling with her shopping so I said can you manage she said yes but I don’t want the Tottenham job

    • Reply posted by Roger, today at 13:21

      Roger replied:
      Ah, the old ones are the best.

  • Comment posted by Changing Crimes, today at 13:05

    Potter is a brilliant manager who went to the wrong club. he would be perfect for Tottenham

    • Reply posted by Edamski, today at 13:18

      Edamski replied:
      There's only any point getting Potter in if it's part of a long-term project. Can anyone really see Levy giving Potter the sort of backing and time he would need to turn Spurs around?

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 13:03

    I'm not sure that this hys is going to attract any fresh comments, as there's one running on a very similar subject.

  • Comment posted by NPAUL, today at 13:09

    Frank Lampard's Tottenham - got a nice ring to it ! ! !

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 13:03

    Potter did wonders with Brighton. I wouldn’t blame anyone for not wanting to work with Levy, though

  • Comment posted by red dog hater, today at 13:11

    Why would any top manager go to Spurs - they haven't been a top club since the 60's.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:58

    The two media darlings 'Frankie' and 'Stevie' will be available...

  • Comment posted by Realist, today at 13:06

    Spurs, the gift that keeps on giving. Long may it continue.

  • Comment posted by chriswvtr, today at 13:10

    Steve Bruce will do it for a donner kebab and a portion of cheesy chips

    • Reply posted by SlySi, today at 13:19

      SlySi replied:
      Do you know just how much that costs in London?

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 13:04

    Any manager will look at a prospective club and analyse what is needed. They will then decide whether they will be given control in getting the resources. It will have to be agreed what 'success' is eg mid table, top 6 / 4. Finally they will look at the owners and then determine if they'll be given sufficient time to achieve the agreed level of success. That's why Spurs is a poisoned chalice.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:59

    Potter would be a good fit because he did well at Brighton without a lot of investment and at spurs he probably won’t get investment so I think potter would do good there

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 13:17

      NGOK replied:
      Get Potters replacement he did even better. Millions in compensation would be money well spent.

  • Comment posted by Slippery, today at 12:59

    Harry Redknapp, or Big Sam if he doesn't pull off a miracle at Leeds.

  • Comment posted by Morty, today at 13:06

    Big Sam is available after Sunday. He'd probably turn us down though.

  • Comment posted by SARA, today at 12:57

    Abandon hope all ye who enter Spurs

  • Comment posted by Bruisedbanana22, today at 13:04

    As long as it's not that awful manager Ange Postecoglu... anyone but him.

    Celtic fan.

    • Reply posted by Miguel, today at 13:24

      Miguel replied:
      Like your humour.

      Celtic fan.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 13:12

    Ahh excellent, another BBC HYS so Spurs fans can suffer even more vile abuse from the usual trolls.

    This forum is pathetic, ironically, like Spurs!

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 13:17

      gadgyarab replied:
      This forum might be "pathetic" but you've done little to raise the quality of posts. There are loads of available managerial saviours out there, but will they take on the risk that Spurs is?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport