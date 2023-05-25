Close menu

Tottenham manager search: Are Potter, Rodgers, Enrique and Lopetegui on radar?

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

From the section Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur stadium
Spurs sit eighth in the Premier League and have taken 12 points from the last 12 games

It is now more than eight weeks since Tottenham sacked Antonio Conte in an effort to save their season.

It is fair to say the move did not have the desired effect.

Champions League qualification hopes evaporated a while back and Spurs now go into their final Premier League game of the season at Leeds with only an outside chance of making the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

They need to get a better result than Aston Villa, who are at home to Brighton, or else they will miss out on European football for the first time since 2009-10.

Conte's departure did not halt the slide. The Italian's assistant Cristian Stellini lasted just four games, axed after an atrocious 6-1 defeat at Newcastle, which chairman Daniel Levy described as "wholly unacceptable".

Ryan Mason was put in charge for the rest of the season but Tottenham have taken 12 points from 12 games since they beat Chelsea on 26 February.

They have no director of football following Fabio Paratici's exit because of his 30 month ban for false accounting while sporting director and managing director of Juventus.

And now they have been snubbed by Arne Slot, who has decided he wants to remain in the Netherlands after guiding Feyenoord to their first Eredivisie title since 2017.

So, what happens now?

Is it 2021 again?

Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea have agreed terms to make former Tottenham boss Pochettino their new manager

Slot's decision to remain at Feyenoord is a worrying development for Tottenham fans, some of whom are starting to fear the kind of protracted search for a manager that ended with Nuno Espirito Santo's ill-fated appointment in 2021.

The Portuguese lasted four months, losing five of his last seven Premier League matches.

That summer, Tottenham went through a list of potential candidates, with Conte, Gennaro Gattuso and Paulo Fonseca all considered.

Beloved former boss Mauricio Pochettino was too, and at least on that occasion Tottenham did make an inquiry before discovering how expensive it would be to prise the Argentine out of Paris St-Germain.

This time around, they did not even try. Pochettino looks set to be in the opposition dug-out when Tottenham next play Chelsea.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was heavily linked with the Tottenham job following Conte's exit but the club made it known they would not be approaching the German - and have doubled down on that stance in the aftermath of fresh claims of contact last weekend.

As for Slot, while it would be easy to feel Tottenham's finances alone should have been enough to encourage the 44-year-old to move to London, Feyenoord have the attraction of a guaranteed a place in the Champions League group stage.

Who else is there?

Well placed sources have suggested Tottenham retain an interest in former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, who is without a job since standing down after the World Cup.

But there are other options.

Another former Spain coach, Julen Lopetegui, is in an uncertain situation at Wolves after discovering Financial Fair Play restrictions will be a major impediment to his summer squad building plans.

Like Slot, former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has done an impressive job in the Netherlands. The 46-year-old is now on the market after leaving PSV Eindhoven over a failure to agree a forward path.

Graham Potter built his reputation at Brighton and is still highly regarded despite lasting a matter of months at Chelsea amid an admittedly chaotic owner-inspired recruitment campaign.

At one point, Brendan Rodgers was linked strongly with Tottenham. He didn't seem to be enjoying himself at Leicester long before his dismissal and does have the FA Cup on his CV from his time at the King Power.

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has won back-to-back Scottish titles and is on the brink of a domestic treble. Given his progressive tactical approach he must also come into consideration.

Levy in the spotlight

Harry Kane
Kane's 28 league goals this season haven't been enough to mask a miserable campaign for Spurs

Levy and Tottenham's ultimate owners ENIC have been the subject of more adverse reaction than ever before this season.

Their home campaign ended in defeat against Brentford last week and few fans will travel to Leeds with any hope of victory even though the home side are fighting for their Premier League lives.

And then there is Harry Kane.

The England skipper has one year left on his contract and is again attracting attention from all Europe's leading clubs, including Manchester United.

Levy is faced with the balance of either cashing in on the forward or risk losing him for nothing in 12 months' time in the hope something positive can emerge to persuade him to commit the remaining years of his career to Spurs.

Finding an alternative to Slot won't be hard for Spurs. Finding the right alternative is another question entirely.

Comments

Join the conversation

64 comments

  • Comment posted by Bobby Bennett, today at 13:13

    Conte told some 'home truths'. Levy took offence and sacked him. Where are Spurs now? Levy has to go; he's lost his mojo.

  • Comment posted by Dobinghattrick, today at 13:12

    Nathan Jones is Spurs man, “god willing”.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 13:12

    Ahh excellent, another BBC HYS so Spurs fans can suffer even more vile abuse from the usual trolls.

    This forum is pathetic, ironically, like Spurs!

  • Comment posted by 459ER, today at 13:12

    Another manager more reliable than Antonio Conte will be nice. He was disrespectful and disruptive. Tim Sherwood or Luis Enrique,

  • Comment posted by red dog hater, today at 13:11

    Why would any top manager go to Spurs - they haven't been a top club since the 60's.

  • Comment posted by Mick Wright, today at 13:11

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 13:11

    Right up Brendan's street this , thinks he's better than he is never his fault ( fans will blame levy anyway ) and failure is accepted . Have a okay first 3 years then a payoff.

  • Comment posted by Bingpot, today at 13:10

    Goes to show you how good a manager Conte is.

  • Comment posted by chriswvtr, today at 13:10

    Steve Bruce will do it for a donner kebab and a portion of cheesy chips

  • Comment posted by NPAUL, today at 13:09

    Frank Lampard's Tottenham - got a nice ring to it ! ! !

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 13:08

    Is Poch Chelsea manager .. ?

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 13:08

    Buy Ronaldo....appoint Potter....it's clear that he was holding Brighton back!

  • Comment posted by UBT, today at 13:07

    It seems obvious to me that Levy only enjoys the money side of his involvement with Spurs. Either spending it (stadium) or on bank rolling managers to get marquee signings. And of course cashing in his assets when he wants to play Mr Big & showing everyone how much power he has.

    Shame really, as Reynolds/McElhenney (of Wrexham) have shown such love for their club which Levy doesn't show for Spurs

  • Comment posted by Nakedmouse, today at 13:07

    Brandon Rodgers has been offed the job but wont be announced till a week after the season ticket renewals start so 2/3 week from now

    • Reply posted by Changing Crimes, today at 13:08

      Changing Crimes replied:
      it's Brandon Rogers

  • Comment posted by Realist, today at 13:06

    Spurs, the gift that keeps on giving. Long may it continue.

  • Comment posted by pat, today at 13:06

    At this rate, Kane will leave and the slide into mediocrity will be even bigger
    Having and being able to attract a top manager is essential,it keeps players like Kane interested and attracts other top players to the club
    The prem has been tough this year and not all clubs can finish in Europe so somebody had to come up short. This season from Spurs has been tragic in more than just football terms!

  • Comment posted by Morty, today at 13:06

    Big Sam is available after Sunday. He'd probably turn us down though.

  • Comment posted by bjarne binee jorgensen, today at 13:05

    Paul Ince or Tim Sherwood would be perfect fits for Spurs.

  • Comment posted by FairPlay, today at 13:05

    No matter who they go for, Spurs can't afford another manager to say no publicly. If that happens then it will be very similar to Everton's efforts of getting a striker in January - no one will want it!

  • Comment posted by The Man from Del Monte, today at 13:05

    Where next?
    Like Spurs have been anything, or anywhere, other than what they usually are:
    EPL Also-Rans and trophyless regardless of who the Manager is.
    This season has been classic Spurs; they got off to a decent start, Kane was touted as the best thing since sliced bread, knocked out of Europe, freefalling at the end.

