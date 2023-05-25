Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

MacIver has been part of several England squads but made her only senior appearance in February 2021

England goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has made herself unavailable for selection for this summer's World Cup after injury ruined the end to her season.

The Manchester City player has one cap and has regularly been the back-up to first-choice Mary Earps.

However she pulled out of England's Finalissima squad in April and will now not play in Australia and New Zealand.

"I've taken the decision to make myself unavailable for England selection moving forward," the 24-year-old said.

"My current focus remains on my rehab. I am making great progress and look forward to a fully fit pre-season with City."

MacIver was one of four goalkeepers in Sarina Wiegman's previous squad along with Earps, Hannah Hampton and Ellie Roebuck - to whom she is also back-up at Manchester City - before withdrawing with a groin injury.

European champions England have been hampered by injury in the build-up to this year's World Cup, with captain Leah Williamson definitely ruled out along with forward Fran Kirby.

Key striker Beth Mead is also a doubt because of a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury while defenders Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright are also struggling with injuries.