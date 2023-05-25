Manchester United are still in the WSL title race after Lucia Garcia's late goal against Manchester City

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner will be keeping tabs on leaders Chelsea as the Women's Super League title race goes down to the final day.

United, who have never won the WSL, are two points behind the Blues going into the final league game of the season on Saturday.

Skinner says his side need a lot of factors to go their way in order to win a first major title.

"We need two great swings to go for us," he said.

"It will be comms in the ear. We're not really bothered about how they [Chelsea] perform. It will be a tough task for [Chelsea's opponents] Reading but we can all hope.

"I'm not taking away the fact we need to beat Liverpool, which will be extremely difficult."

United travel to Liverpool on Saturday, while Chelsea are at Reading (both 14:30 BST) - who themselves need to win in order to avoid relegation from the WSL.

If Chelsea win, they will secure a fourth successive league title. A Blues defeat would see United seal the crown with victory, while a draw for Emma Hayes' team would mean Skinner's side have to beat Liverpool by six goals to overturn the goal difference.

"I think we have to keep tabs but we won't listen to it with much intent," Skinner said.

"We will need to have an understanding of the scoreline, because it has factors that might affect our game - but we won't start that way.

"We need to win the game regardless. We have to really focus on what we can do, and more importantly enjoy it. Maybe we're still in contention to win it, and if we don't we come second.

"To disrupt the historical top three, that is a big, big season regardless of what happens elsewhere. I want people to give this team the credit they deserve."

'The players have been exceptional'

United are guaranteed their best WSL finish - having never come higher than fourth - and qualification for the Women's Champions League for the first time.

Despite this, Skinner feels the failures and problems of others rather than the ability and achievements of his own team attract more attention.

"People talk about injuries to other teams and this and that. Of course they happen and it's sad for those teams but we deserve a lot of credit this year," he said.

"We have broken records and are high up statistically in loads of areas performance-wise. People talk about late goals and having luck but you have to be pushing to get late goals. It's a mentality.

"I hear how other teams get a lot of credit for how they've done, but for us to break into the top three and do it the way we have done with the way we've played, this team deserves a lot of credit.

"I just feel the players have been exceptional."

Following the final game of the WSL season, attentions will turn to United's transfer plans - particularly whether key players Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo will stay after their contracts expire this summer.

Skinner also said he will have to make signings in order to push United on and into another WSL title challenge next season, as well as a maiden European campaign.

"I feel we already have players that can step up to world-class levels, but there's no doubt we need to step into the market and be aggressive with our targets to add to an already talented squad," he said.