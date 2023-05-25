Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Gary Mackay-Steven and Michael Smith will be leaving Hearts at the end of the season

Long-serving Michael Smith will leave Hearts this summer, along with Gary Mackay-Steven and Ross Stewart.

Northern Ireland defender Smith, 34, will depart after six years and more than 200 appearances for the Tynecastle club.

Former Scotland winger Mackay-Steven, 32, moved to Edinburgh in January 2021 and has made 64 appearances at Hearts.

Goalkeeper Stewart ends a two-year spell in the capital, during which time he has made five appearances.

Sporting director Joe Savage says the trio have all "played a part in helping this club to return to the top end of Scottish football".

And interim manager Steven Naismith said: "All three of them have been fantastic to work with since I came into the first-team scene.

"They're all at different stages of their careers and have faced different challenges this season but they've always given nothing less than 100% and they should be proud to be part of this club's history."

Hearts, two points clear of Hibernian in fourth, end their 2022-23 season at home to their Edinburgh rivals in Saturday's Scottish Premiership match.