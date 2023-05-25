Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Peter Haring (left) is staying on at Hearts but Michael Smith will be moving on

Peter Haring will stay with Hearts next term as the club confirmed long-serving Michael Smith will be among those leaving Tynecastle this summer.

Gary Mackay-Steven and Ross Stewart will also be moving on.

Austrian midfielder Haring, 29, has made more than 100 appearances since joining Hearts in 2018.

Northern Ireland defender Smith, 34, will depart after six years and more than 200 appearances for the Tynecastle side.

Former Scotland winger Mackay-Steven, 32, moved to Edinburgh in January 2021 and has made 64 appearances at Hearts.

Goalkeeper Stewart ends a two-year spell in the capital, during which time he has made five appearances.

Sporting director Joe Savage says the trio have all "played a part in helping this club to return to the top end of Scottish football".

And interim manager Steven Naismith said: "All three of them have been fantastic to work with since I came into the first-team scene.

"They're all at different stages of their careers and have faced different challenges this season but they've always given nothing less than 100% and they should be proud to be part of this club's history."

Hearts, two points clear of Hibernian in fourth, end their 2022-23 season at home to their Edinburgh rivals in Saturday's Scottish Premiership match.