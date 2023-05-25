Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kayleigh Green has made 17 WSL appearances for Brighton this season

Wales forward Kayleigh Green has announced she is leaving Women's Super League (WSL) side Brighton.

Green, 35, signed with Brighton in 2018 as she became a professional player for the first time.

Brighton are 10th in the WSL ahead of their final game of the season at home to Leicester on Saturday.

"Saying goodbye is never easy, but my time has come to leave Brighton," Green wrote on social media. "I have had an incredible five years at the club."

"I would like to say a big thank you to the fans for all the support and love you have showed me during my time at Brighton," she continued.

"Thank you for also sticking by us through the ups and downs, you have been incredible throughout and I have so much love for you all.

"Finally, a huge thank you to Brighton and Hove Albion for giving me the opportunity of signing my first professional contract. The club has a very bright future for both men and women's football."

Green, who previously played for Cardiff City and Yeovil, says she is "really excited to see what is next."