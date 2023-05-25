Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Arne Slot has guided Feyenoord to Eredivisie success in the 2022-23 season

Arne Slot says he wants to stay as Feyenoord manager - ruling himself out of contention for the Tottenham job.

The 44-year-old Dutchman had been heavily linked with a move to Spurs after Antonio Conte's sacking in March.

Slot, who led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title, held talks with the Rotterdam-based club on Wednesday about a potential extension to his contract.

"I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other interest in me," said Slot.

"Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year.

"There is not - and there has not been - transfer conversation and yesterday's meeting was exclusively for an extension. All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. Looking forward to next season with Feyenoord."

After Conte's sacking, Cristian Stellini was appointed Spurs interim manager but was dismissed after four games.

Ryan Mason took over as interim boss for a second spell, having previously held the role briefly at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Eighth-place Spurs have since taken just four points from six matches, and play relegation-threatened Leeds in their final game of the campaign on Sunday.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was previously linked with a move to Tottenham, but they did not hold talks with the German.

They did approach Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, according to journalist Guillem Balague, and were linked with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany before he signed a new deal with the Championship winners.