Arne Slot says he wants to remain as Feyenoord manager - ruling himself out of contention for the Tottenham job.

Dutchman Slot had been heavily linked with a move to Spurs after Antonio Conte's sacking in March.

The 44-year-old led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title and talks took place on Wednesday about a potential new deal at the Rotterdam-based club.

"I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other interest in me," said Slot.

"Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year.

"There is not - and there has not been - transfer conversation and yesterday's meeting was exclusively for an extension. All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. Looking forward to next season with Feyenoord."

