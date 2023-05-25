Close menu

Arne Slot rules himself out of running for Tottenham head coach

Arne Slot says he wants to remain as Feyenoord manager - ruling himself out of contention for the Tottenham job.

Dutchman Slot had been heavily linked with a move to Spurs after Antonio Conte's sacking in March.

The 44-year-old led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title and talks took place on Wednesday about a potential new deal at the Rotterdam-based club.

"I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other interest in me," said Slot.

"Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year.

"There is not - and there has not been - transfer conversation and yesterday's meeting was exclusively for an extension. All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. Looking forward to next season with Feyenoord."

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 08:38

    The wolves manager needs snapping up.

  • Comment posted by doctorkmt, today at 08:37

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 08:37

    From Tottenham Slotspurs to Tottenham 💩spurs

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 08:37

    Great, another day, another HYS to stir up the pot

  • Comment posted by Lupa, today at 08:37

    Since the Conte rant its going to be a lot more difficult to convince an established manager to put themselves through it.

  • Comment posted by td62, today at 08:37

    A bit of loyalty shown, very rare in football when big cash gets offered.

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 08:37

    Spurs are gonna end up with Harry Redknapp again, assisted by Frank Lampard 😁

  • Comment posted by fcaat3rz, today at 08:37

    It will be Super Frankie Lampard as next boss, you just watch!

  • Comment posted by jamieg2389, today at 08:37

    Realistically, what top manager is going to want to work with Levy? They are all very aware of how awful he is to work with.

  • Comment posted by alex, today at 08:36

    Turns out Levy is an arsenal fan and hates spurs. Explains a lot

  • Comment posted by The Surreal Donald Trump, today at 08:36

    When the rot sets in you have to seriously cut out the deadwood before you can repair it. Unfortunately for spurs, the deadwood is in the boardroom and the owners. Good luck.

  • Comment posted by pkp, today at 08:36

    Constantly firing managers eventually caught up with them. Candidates more sceptical about joining a club that does this - and hasn't won anything for years.

  • Comment posted by just passing by, today at 08:36

    Good for him, he know it a mug game if he go to Tottenham....

  • Comment posted by Allan Wood, today at 08:36

    Nobody wants to work with Levy, come on joe buy him out and get rid of him please. He is the reason you’ve down no good for 20 years….

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 08:36

    Sol Campbell has also ruled himself out, apparently.

  • Comment posted by Quinnyy, today at 08:36

    Started bottling managers now as well

  • Comment posted by chicky, today at 08:36

    Mr Levy - it is about you realise that no top quality manager manager wants to join your club - and that is all because of your own doing!

  • Comment posted by CautiouslyOptimistic, today at 08:35

    We've been played by Slot - he was just manoeuvring for a better contract, which he seems to have got.

  • Comment posted by Galaxy, today at 08:35

    Good move!

    At least he'll win trophies at Feyenoord

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 08:35

    I remember when the BBC reported news and not "gossip".
    So many sheep, led by what they read, all for clicks / headlines.

