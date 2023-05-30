|Scottish Premiership play-off final: Partick Thistle v Ross County
|Venue: Firhill, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 1 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland & BBC iPlayer
Promotion-seeking Partick Thistle continue their bid to make Scottish Premiership history as they entertain Ross County on Thursday in the first leg of their play-off final.
Kris Doolan's side are vying to become the first team to win promotion via the play-offs after finishing fourth in the second tier.
For Thursday's visitors, a three-year stay in the top flight is at stake. Malky Mackay's side finished second bottom after losing to Kilmarnock on Sunday.
Team news
Key Thistle midfielder Stuart Bannigan could return, the 30-year-old having returned to training after picking up a knock in the quarter-final first-leg victory over Queen's Park.
County are concerned about striker Jordan White, who sustained a cut to his head in Sunday's match, and manager Mackay says other players have "bumps and bruises".
Manager quotes
Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan: "The games are notoriously frantic. The form we are in suggests we can do it. I feel we are in the best shape we could be in. They are a Premiership side for a reason. They are a big side, they are a physical side. They have threats all over the pitch."
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "We go into it with complete certainty that it's going to be a really tough game. Clearly, they're a team in form. They've got a positiveness about them. What you've got to do is, going into the second game, give yourself the best chance."
Match stats
- County are without a win in three games and have lost two in a row away from home
- Thistle have gone seven games without defeat at home, winning the past three
- County and Thistle were relegated together from the Premiership in 2018, with the Dingwall side returning the season after
- The Premiership side have won five of the eight play-off finals
- The sides last met in the League Cup in 2019, when Thistle won 3-2 at Firhill
