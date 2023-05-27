Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Carla Ward has led Aston Villa to their highest ever Women's Super League finish

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward, 39, has signed a new two-year contract with the Women's Super League club with the option of a further 12 months.

Ward has guided Villa to a top-five finish this season, their best in the WSL, as well as the FA Cup semi-finals.

She has been named the WSL's manager of the month three times and was nominated for manager of the season.

"This is tremendous news for Carla and the club," said Villa's head of women's football, Lee Billiard.

"We have continued to see substantial improvement in the team under her leadership, both individually and collectively, and this contract extension will allow her to continue progressing and building on our strategy to try to develop young players while putting Aston Villa at the heart of the women's game in England at this exciting time."

Ex-Birmingham City boss Ward joined the Villains before the 2021/22 season and the side went on to finish ninth.