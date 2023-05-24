Close menu
Italian Coppa Italia
FiorentinaFiorentina1Inter MilanInter Milan2

Fiorentina 1-2 Inter Milan: Martinez scores twice as Champions League finalists win Coppa Italia

European Football

Lautaro Martinez scores for Inter Milan against Fiorentina
Lautaro Martinez has scored four goals in his last four games

Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Champions League finalists Inter Milan came from behind to beat Fiorentina and win their second consecutive Coppa Italia title.

Fiorentina opened the scoring at Stadio Olimpico after just three minutes when Nico Gonzales drilled in a cross.

Martinez equalised from a tight angle in the 29th minute.

The striker got the winner eight minutes later with a volley.

Fiorentina face West Ham in the Europa Conference League final on 7 June, while Inter play Manchester City in the Champions League final on 10 June.

Line-ups

Fiorentina

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Terracciano
  • 2Cordeiro Dos SantosSubstituted forTerzicat 82'minutes
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 28MartínezBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRanieriat 70'minutes
  • 3Biraghi
  • 10CastrovilliSubstituted forMandragoraat 60'minutes
  • 34S AmrabatSubstituted forJovicat 70'minutes
  • 22GonzálezBooked at 90mins
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 11IkonéSubstituted forSottilat 60'minutes
  • 9Mendonça Cabral

Substitutes

  • 7Jovic
  • 8Saponara
  • 15Terzic
  • 16Ranieri
  • 23Venuti
  • 31Cerofolini
  • 32Duncan
  • 33Sottil
  • 38Mandragora
  • 42Bianco
  • 51Vannucchi
  • 72Barák
  • 77Brekalo
  • 98dos Santos de Paulo
  • 99Kouamé

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 36Darmian
  • 15Acerbi
  • 95BastoniBooked at 53minsSubstituted forde Vrijat 58'minutes
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20ÇalhanogluSubstituted forGagliardiniat 83'minutes
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 68'minutes
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forLukakuat 58'minutes
  • 10La MartínezSubstituted forCorreaat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 8Gosens
  • 11Correa
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Mkhitaryan
  • 24Onana
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 37Skriniar
  • 43Akinsanmiro
  • 50Stankovic
  • 90Lukaku
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away11

