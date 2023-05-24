Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lautaro Martinez has scored four goals in his last four games

Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Champions League finalists Inter Milan came from behind to beat Fiorentina and win their second consecutive Coppa Italia title.

Fiorentina opened the scoring at Stadio Olimpico after just three minutes when Nico Gonzales drilled in a cross.

Martinez equalised from a tight angle in the 29th minute.

The striker got the winner eight minutes later with a volley.

Fiorentina face West Ham in the Europa Conference League final on 7 June, while Inter play Manchester City in the Champions League final on 10 June.