FiorentinaFiorentina1Inter MilanInter Milan2
Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Champions League finalists Inter Milan came from behind to beat Fiorentina and win their second consecutive Coppa Italia title.
Fiorentina opened the scoring at Stadio Olimpico after just three minutes when Nico Gonzales drilled in a cross.
Martinez equalised from a tight angle in the 29th minute.
The striker got the winner eight minutes later with a volley.
Fiorentina face West Ham in the Europa Conference League final on 7 June, while Inter play Manchester City in the Champions League final on 10 June.
Line-ups
Fiorentina
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Terracciano
- 2Cordeiro Dos SantosSubstituted forTerzicat 82'minutes
- 4Milenkovic
- 28MartínezBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRanieriat 70'minutes
- 3Biraghi
- 10CastrovilliSubstituted forMandragoraat 60'minutes
- 34S AmrabatSubstituted forJovicat 70'minutes
- 22GonzálezBooked at 90mins
- 5Bonaventura
- 11IkonéSubstituted forSottilat 60'minutes
- 9Mendonça Cabral
Substitutes
- 7Jovic
- 8Saponara
- 15Terzic
- 16Ranieri
- 23Venuti
- 31Cerofolini
- 32Duncan
- 33Sottil
- 38Mandragora
- 42Bianco
- 51Vannucchi
- 72Barák
- 77Brekalo
- 98dos Santos de Paulo
- 99Kouamé
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 36Darmian
- 15Acerbi
- 95BastoniBooked at 53minsSubstituted forde Vrijat 58'minutes
- 2Dumfries
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 20ÇalhanogluSubstituted forGagliardiniat 83'minutes
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 68'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forLukakuat 58'minutes
- 10La MartínezSubstituted forCorreaat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 8Gosens
- 11Correa
- 12Bellanova
- 14Asllani
- 21Cordaz
- 22Mkhitaryan
- 24Onana
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37Skriniar
- 43Akinsanmiro
- 50Stankovic
- 90Lukaku
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamInter Milan
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11