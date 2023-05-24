Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Julen Lopetegui has previously managed Porto, Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla

Julen Lopetegui says he is not asking for "incredible signings" as the Wolves manager outlined the issues that have put his Molineux future in doubt.

Lopetegui led Wolves to Premier League safety after taking over when the club was bottom of the table in November.

However, the Spaniard's future is believed to be uncertain because of the club's financial situation.

"When I came here, I came very happy with a big commitment, in a very hard situation for the club," he said.

Under the former Spain and Real Madrid coach, Wolves became only the fourth side in the Premier League era to survive after being bottom of the table on Christmas Day.

Lopetegui, who started the season at Champions League club Sevilla, helped achieve that feat with three games to spare - which is unprecedented.

He added: "We put everything into these months, always thinking if we are able to save the team and, if we are able to improve, we will be able to dream for different things.

"But one thing is the dream, another is the reality."

The 56-year-old has won nine of his 22 league games in charge and Wolves are 13th before their final match of the season on Sunday at Arsenal.

However, while Lopetegui wants further progress, the harsh reality is Wolves are in a Financial Fair Play straight-jacket.

They need to make a profit on player trading this summer rather than commit to another big outlay to avoid exceeding the accumulated £105m loss over a three-year period.

Lopetegui is committed to continuing dialogue with chairman Jeff Shi about how to resolve the issue, but feels answers need to be found quickly.

"Now is the moment to talk, now is the moment to discuss, now is the moment to take a decision, not after one or two months - it is now," Lopetegui added.

"It's about not how much, but about what players we are going to have.

"I am not asking for incredible signings from Real Madrid or Barcelona. I am thinking of signing good players, young players, maybe Championship players, I don't know.

"This is the more important thing, the names of the players.

"And another very important thing for me as a coach is that in the start of July we have a squad ready to work."

It is anticipated veteran duo Joao Moutinho and Diego Costa will leave the club when their contracts expire in the summer.

Wolves are in talks with winger Adama Traore, whose present deal also ends in June.

In addition, it is likely Raul Jimenez, Jonny Otto, Rayan Ait-Nouri and skipper Ruben Neves, who is wanted by Barcelona, will depart too.

Lopetegui is not the only Premier League manager to demand signings early in the window, but few clubs are able to deliver due to the complicated nature of the negotiation process and the many variables involved in it.

The Wolves boss avoided a direct answer when asked if he was ready to walk out on the remaining two years of his contract if he didn't get the assurances he wanted.

"I have a contract here," said the 56-year-old.

"I am a coach for next year here now. But we will see what will happen because this is football."