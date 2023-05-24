Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Jake Reeves scored six goals in 85 matches for Stevenage overall during his two-year stay

AFC Wimbledon have agreed a deal to re-sign Jake Reeves after his contract at Stevenage expires on 30 June.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who scored four goals in 50 appearances for Boro this season, has agreed a two-year deal with the League Two club.

Reeves had a five-match loan spell with the Dons in 2012 and then featured 123 times between January 2015 and May 2017, scoring four times.

He becomes the south-west London club's first signing of the summer.

Reeves began his career at Brentford and has also had spells at Swindon Town, Bradford City and Notts County.

He joined Stevenage in the summer of 2021 and had held talks over a potential new contract following the club's promotion to League One this season.

