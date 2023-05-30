Last updated on .From the section European Football

With three European trophies up for grabs over the next 10 days, the very best of the coaching world will battle it out to add their name to a list of great managers who have preceded them.

Of the six bosses in the finals, only Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Roma's Jose Mourinho have tasted continental success before.

That leaves Inter's Simone Inzaghi, West Ham's David Moyes, Sevilla's Jose Luis Mendilibar and Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano all looking for their first European silverware as managers.

But which coaches have won the most major European trophies in history? We're talking Champions League/European Cup, Europa League/Uefa Cup and Cup Winners' Cup.

You have five minutes to guess the top 12.